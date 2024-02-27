Arch Retail Solutions co-sponsor of Cleaver Awards

National Cleaver Awards is a prestigious recognition for product and service excellence in the South African butchery industry. The competition was launched in 2005 to meet the needs of the consumer by raising standards among butcheries and, since then, these awards have proven to do just that. Arch Retail Solutions is proud to announce its involvement with the 2024 event as co-sponsor.

Finding the top performing butcheries.

See: https://youtu.be/84SVREdPdIc

For the 2024 competition, more than 1 000 butcheries entered. Voting commenced 1 February, where customers have been given the opportunity to vote for their favourite butcher. The top performing butcheries in each region and nationally will then anonymously be visited by SAMIC, the South African Meat Industry Company, tasked with ensuring the quality and safety of meat in South Africa.

Butcheries are competing in the following categories:

Butcheries with three or less till points

Butcheries with four or more till points

Food market/supermarket butcheries

Butcheries in the spotlight.

Regional and national winners are announced from the above categories. The following Arch family members were winners in the 2023 competition: Uitkyk Meat & Supermarket (Pretoria), Impala Vleis (Brits), OK Foods Cambridge (East London) and Hartenbos Slaghuis (Hartenbos).

For more information on the functionality Arch offers to butcheries, see: https://www.archretail.com/industries/butcheries/.