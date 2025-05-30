ARC’s smart strategy: Unlocking retail potential with footfall data

ARC implemented footfall counters at its store entrances.

In today’s data-driven retail landscape, ARC, South Africa’s trend-forward beauty retailer, is taking a strategic step forward by implementing footfall counters at its store entrances. Since launching in 2020, ARC has established itself as a forward-thinking organisation with a clear focus on innovation, customer experience and premium beauty offerings. ARC differentiates itself by offering a curated selection of both international luxury brands and local favourites, aiming to provide a premium beauty shopping experience. With 10 stores located in major shopping malls across the country and a seamless online presence, the brand blends digital convenience with high-touch in-store service, redefining the modern beauty retail experience. But retail success today isn’t just about what’s on the shelves; it’s about understanding customer behaviour before, during and after they enter the store.

That’s where footfall counters come in.

ARC partnered with Service Systems, a local systems manufacturer, offering a cost-effective, easy-to-install solution with clear and practical reporting, which met ARC’s performance goals.

Installed discreetly at store entrances, these devices track how many people enter each location. While simple in concept, the insights they provide are powerful. By monitoring foot traffic patterns across times and days, ARC can identify peak shopping hours, adjust staffing levels, measure conversion rates (how many visitors actually make purchases) and evaluate the effectiveness of marketing campaigns or store layouts.

Automated reports are generated in real-time and over extended periods, enabling ARC to track trends, compare store performance and make informed operational decisions. These insights play a vital role not only in daily store management, but also in long-term strategic planning, from marketing impact to staffing and inventory optimisation.

