Arcserve research reveals one in four teams do not have executive buy-in for implementing data protection strategies

Byron Horn-Botha, Arcserve Southern Africa Business Unit Head.

Arcserve Southern Africa has revealed that Arcserve, which positions itself as the pioneer in unified data resilience solutions, has released its State of Data Resilience in the Enterprise Report. The survey of senior IT professionals in small- to large-sized organisations shows that while the vast majority recognise how critical proprietary data is to their ongoing operations, more than 25% could not confidently say their company leaders took this topic seriously.

“The impact in data disruption is multifaceted: operational, financial, regulatory and reputational. We’ve all seen the stories making headlines lately. What doesn’t get covered is companies successfully implementing the best-practice 3-2-1-1 backup strategy and averting or rapidly remediating the impact of such attacks. The report that we published today shows that many are well prepared – but still too many remain vulnerable,” said Chris Babel, CEO at Arcserve.

Key findings from Arcserve’s survey of US IT leaders include:

Eighty percent of responders indicated their organisation was hit with a ransomware attack.

Forty percent of companies have experienced data loss due to a SaaS application breach in the past year, and yet only 42% of all SaaS applications are monitored and secured by organisations themselves, leaving the rest in the hands of third parties or “unattended”.

On average, 30% of survey respondents’ data could not be recovered after a successful ransomware attack.

Nearly half responded “yes” when asked if they had experienced significant revenue loss due to data incidents.

Looking at their current posture, only 31% are confident in their ability to recover in 24 hours.

4-1-1 on the 3-2-1-1

Today, the best practice for effective ransomware resilience and data loss prevention is the 3-2-1-1 backup strategy: having three copies of company data; storing backups on two different types of media; keeping one copy of the data offsite; and ensuring one copy is immutable.

Much remains to be done in this field: almost a quarter of survey respondents say their organisation still has not adopted the 3-2-1-1 backup strategy.

Byron Horn-Botha, Business Unit Head at Arcserve Southern Africa, says the results of this survey hold valuable insights for the South African market. Click here to see Arcserve’s entire State of Data Resilience in the Enterprise Report, including tips for IT leaders to effectively communicate with internal stakeholders about mitigating the risks of data loss and downtime.