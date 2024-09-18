Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart gives organisations free benchmarking tools

Jason Oehley, regional sales director, Arctic Wolf.

Arctic Wolf Networks has launched a Cyber JumpStart Portal offering a free suite of cyber risk management tools organisations can use to identify gaps in their security posture, with actionable guidance on how to harden cyber defences and improve cyber insurability.

Jason Oehley, regional sales manager at Arctic Wolf Networks, says the free tools meet a growing need among South African organisations. “Most organisations we engage with are trying to create cyber security strategies in line with NIST, but many are struggling to understand where they are in terms of resiliency and benchmarking with global frameworks,” he says.

“We released Cyber JumpStart to support self-assessment to identify gaps and develop roadmaps for cyber resilience. Because JumpStart aligns with international cyber insurance company rating systems, it also helps organisations formalise their cyber insurance ratings. By tracking cyber insurability, organisations can determine if they can be insured, or if they could negotiate a reduction in premiums,” Oehley says.

He adds that while the cyber insurance market is relatively immature in South Africa, formal assessments, benchmarking and ratings will become increasingly important for insurers in future.

“Internationally, the requirements for cyber insurance are becoming more complex, therefore, we also give insurers tools to check client risk and determine how insurable they are. Instead of answering a massive insurance spreadsheet, organisations can present JumpStart assessments to their insurers, complete with a gap analysis and benchmarking against global organisations.”

With the Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Portal, cyber insurance brokers and carriers can also partner with Arctic Wolf to offer their clients a complimentary suite of cyber risk management tools and services to reduce risk and improve cyber insurability.

Powered by the security operations and threat intelligence data derived from the global Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, as well as the insights, best practices and industry-leading expertise of Arctic Wolf Incident Response, the Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Portal is the first turnkey cyber risk management solution that is purpose-built to meet the unique needs of the cyber insurance community.

The Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Portal includes:

JumpStart Threat Scanner: Leveraging case data from Arctic Wolf Incident Response, the JumpStart Threat Scanner checks an organisation’s internet exposed systems for high-risk issues and emergent vulnerabilities that are exploited most often by cyber criminals and are likely deemed immediate disqualifiers by global cyber insurers.

JumpStart Incident Response (IR) Planner: Directs organisations through the collection of critical information needed to initiate incident response engagements, an often-mandatory requirement for obtaining cyber insurance. The IR plan created in the Arctic Wolf Cyber JumpStart Portal can be updated instantly, is stored safely off-network and is immediately accessible to plan owners and IR teams in the event of a cyber incident.

JumpStart Guides: Provides security resources and guided expertise on how to implement the security controls most often required to obtain and retain cyber insurance.

Oehley says: “JumpStart offers the first step to improved cyber resilience. It can be downloaded or used online for 90 days. Organisations wanting the full-blown version then move up to our MDR and SOC service to become more proactive and resilient.”