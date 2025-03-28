Arctic Wolf targets multibillion-dollar endpoint space

Jason Oehley, regional sales manager, Arctic Wolf Networks.

Multinational cyber security firm Arctic Wolf will leverage its acquisition of Cylance endpoint security assets to strengthen its presence in the high-growth endpoint security space.

In February, Arctic Wolf concluded the $160 million deal to buy Cylance’s suite of endpoint security capabilities and AI functionality from BlackBerry.

The cyber security firm says the global endpoint security space is ripe for disruption, and represents a $17 billion total addressable market, which has a forecast compound annual growth rate of 14%.

By integrating Cylance’s AI capabilities into its Aurora platform, Arctic Wolf is seeking to grow its presence in endpoint security.

Speaking at the South African leg of the company’s global Aurora Tour, in Johannesburg, this week, Brandon Tschida, VP – system engineering at Arctic Wolf, said 95% of Arctic Wolf’s Security Operations Centre investigations include endpoint telemetry.

“The Aurora platform ingests and analyses more than 7 trillion security events each week. The AI endpoint security is now a standalone offering, and our goal is to dominate in the price-to-performance endpoint space,” he said.

Tschida added that the modern endpoint security offering includes AI and machine learning-based malware prevention.

Cyber sprawl and skills shortages

Also speaking on the tour, Clare Loveridge, VP, EMEA at Arctic Wolf, said the company wants to address specific challenges within the cyber security market. These challenges include frustration among business leaders who invest heavily in cyber security products but do not achieve the required outcomes, and a shortage of available cyber security skills.

Loveridge said Arctic Wolf has adopted an approach based on security operations solutions and not just tools.

“Cyber security is a team sport and requires three key components – technology, people and processes. This is where the Aurora platform and the company’s Concierge delivery model is positioned to help.”

This delivery model provides alert triage or the process of receiving alerts, classifying and prioritising them to respond accordingly.

Loveridge said business leaders want reliable and flexible solutions that are low-cost but effective in addressing cyber security requirements.

On the issue of skills shortages, Jason Oehley, regional sales manager SA at Arctic Wolf, added: “In South Africa, 63% of cyber security roles are either only partially filled or not filled at all. That is a worrying statistic.”

He added that during 2024, SA experienced 20 million attacks per month.

Forty-seven percent (47%) of customers experienced between one and five attacks, and the majority of those were repeated attacks, Oehley added.

Arctic Wolf executives emphasised the company’s overarching goal to end cyber risk by using advanced technology and focusing on consolidation, platformisation and simplification.