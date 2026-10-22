Arctic Wolf unpacks the value of continuous exposure management

Jason Oehley, regional lead at cyber security firm Arctic Wolf. (Image: Supplied)

AI and cyber security company Arctic Wolf, in partnership with ITWeb, will host a free-to-attend webinar, Moving beyond traditional vulnerability management, on 27 October to show organisations why it makes sense to invest in attack surface management (ASM) to move beyond traditional vulnerability management into continuous threat exposure management (CTEM).

Arctic Wolf recommends that business and technology leaders attend this one-hour session (10am-11am, GMT+2) to see how continuous visibility helps uncover blind spots, understand their true exposure and prioritise the risks that matter most.

The company says ASM supports CTEM by enabling teams to identify, assess, validate and reduce exposures proactively.

Ntando Sibanda, senior conference producer at ITWeb events, said the timing of the webinar, and its theme, coincides with Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October.

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“We certainly see an increase in attention to cyber security and related issues,” said Sibanda. “October reminds markets that AI-driven cyber criminals don’t rest, so neither can they. Organisations must take advantage of any information and expert advice they can use to strengthen their defences. This webinar is a chance for organisations to understand the limitations of traditional vulnerability management and hear about the experiences of those who have made the shift.”

Arctic Wolf says businesses looking for greater visibility, better prioritisation, reduced exposure and measurable improvement will find what they are looking for in the webinar.

The company’s regional sales manager, Jason Oehley, and sales engineer, Andre den Hond, will examine the main theme in depth, followed by time set aside for questions.

For more information and to register, visit: ITWeb Arctic Wolf Webinar – Moving beyond traditional vulnerability management.