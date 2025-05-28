Argility Technology Group entrenches technology leadership position with strategic appointments

Tanya Long, CEO, Argility Technology Group. (Image: Supplied)

The Argility Technology Group (ATG), part of the Data and Technology cluster arm of global enterprise, Smollan , has announced strategic technology leadership appointments that serve to further embed ATG’s position as a leader in technology innovation.

Koteswara Muppavarapu has been named Head of Technology for the group. “Kote’s exceptional contributions to the ATG Team have solidified his position as a pillar of our organisation. He consistently demonstrates outstanding leadership, sharp strategic vision and unwavering dedication to our objectives. His innovative approach has been instrumental in driving technological advancements and designing forward-thinking solutions that position us for long-term success. Moreover, through his efforts, he has fostered collaboration and inspired excellence across departments,” says Tanya Long, ATG CEO.

Japie Saunders has been appointed Google Solutions Managing Executive. “Japie’s outstanding achievements, marked by a proven track record of client success, visionary leadership and a remarkable ability to align strategic goals with key projects, have been pivotal to both his own growth and that of ATG. His instrumental role in establishing a strong Google footprint for the company underscores his dedication, innovation and far-reaching impact, making this promotion a well-deserved milestone in his career,” says Long.

These appointments follow on the heels of the 2024 selection of Marko Salic, previously CTO of ATG, to lead Smollan’s market-facing Data and Technology cluster businesses in the capacity of Chief Executive (CE). Salic brings extensive experience to the role, having led ATG for many years and served as Smollan’s Chief Data Officer: Data & Technology since 2023. His passion for technology and innovation has significantly impacted ATG’s growth over the years, its customers and its professional teams.

“Marko is an innovator, passionate technologist and a respected leader. His profound knowledge of technology and future trends is acknowledged to have contributed greatly to the positioning of Argility at the forefront of five businesses focusing on software and data analytics solutions for retailers and brands. He has been a key driver of the integration of ATG into the Smollan Technology and Data cluster in 2021, which saw ATGs technical expertise matched with the Smollan retail and data powerhouse to create a new phase for all involved in the disruption of the retail landscape,” adds Long.

According to Long, these strategic appointments highlight ATG’s unwavering commitment to cultivating exceptional leaders who embody the group’s values while driving alignment with its strategic goals. “We are excited to see the continued positive impact these remarkable individuals will make as they step into their new roles and shape the future of our organisation,” says Long.