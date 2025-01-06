Armata Cyber Security cuts cost of cyber security for micro-organisations

Integrating firewalling, SD-WAN and security.

The Armata FortiGate 30G promotion provides exceptional security for small to medium enterprises.

The powerful firewall secures the business and mitigates risk while enhancing SD-WAN secure design.

Available on a rental model with full managed services, the solution costs less than R1 500 a month and is on special until end January 2025 for R1 200 a month.

Armata Cyber Security has launched an exceptionally cost-effective cyber security solution for South African small to medium enterprises (SMEs). Built with the FortiGate 30G device that integrates firewalling, SD-WAN and security in one, the solution provides SMEs with robust and cost-effective security at scale. Users signing up before the end of January 2025 will pay only R1 200 a month and will benefit from the comprehensive Armata managed services solution that blends the FortiGate 30G device with hands-on support. It fills a gap in the market for companies that have 20 users or less without compromising on quality.

“The SME security space has long been neglected,” says Richard Frost, Head of Consulting at Armata Cyber Security. “Now, companies with less than 20 users and micro-enterprises can access trusted security services and support without paying enterprise prices.”

The solution recognises a growing threat for the SME. As research has found, 43% of cyber attacks are aimed at small businesses with 60% closing their doors within six months of a successful attack. The SME is at risk, and it is time that security solutions were designed for their unique requirements and budgets.

The FortiGate device supports SD-WAN and can be used to bolster security for small companies or to ensure security across franchises and stores for larger companies that operate across the country. A retail chain could use the solution within their store, or a fast-food outlet could use it to secure their environment without the hefty fee. Armata has bolstered the device’s capabilities within a rental model designed to simplify and enhance security for the SME.

SMEs opting into the managed services model get a firewall, reporting, configuration changes and maintenance included in the monthly fee. SMEs that want to manage their own environment need only rent the firewall from Armata at a reduced rate. The current fee for the full managed services product is R1 200 a month, down from R1 400 a month, for users who sign up before the end of January 2025.

“The Armata and FortiGate 30 solution has been designed by leading security professionals and is serviced by dedicated people who bring exceptional experience and expertise to the SME,” concludes Frost. “Companies of all sizes need access to trusted support and this bundle joins many of our other customised security solutions designed to provide SMEs with agile and resilient security that fits within their budgets and businesses.”