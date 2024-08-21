Armata Cyber Security releases all-in-one cyber security bundle for comprehensive enterprise security protection

Organisations need robust cyber security measures to ensure business continuity.

The IOT era introduces a new level of risk and threat management.

The bundle provides comprehensive protection across multiple touch points within the organisation.

Armata Cyber Security has developed an all-in-one cyber security bundle – designed to provide organisations with a comprehensive layer of protection against malware and ransomware attacks. The solution includes robust security, insurance and warranty protection that’s easy to use, manage and integrate within the business. Providing exceptional security resilience to the organisation, the product is designed to mitigate user error while enhancing overall operational security.

“You need to look at how malware accesses your environment if you want to prevent it from successfully getting in,” says Richard Frost, Head of Consulting at Armata. “Usually this is through e-mail, phishing or a vulnerability that isn’t stopped by existing e-mail security. If it still gets through, the company needs to prioritise user awareness training so they are more resilient to cyber attacks. Then, if the user still clicks the link, you need endpoint security and network security that then step in to prevent the malware from going any further. It’s a multi-phased approach that involves numerous moving parts to ensure the business is secure.”

The bundle combines a comprehensive range of cyber security protocols and protections in one cohesive package designed to provide companies with peace of mind, resilience and continuity. The basic package includes e-mail security with user awareness training, endpoint protection with managed EDR from Sentinel One, an always-on ZTNA solution from AppGate and costs R215 a month. The next bundle that retails for R405 a month comes with endpoint security using Sentinel One, zero trust networking and 365 protection and user awareness training from Mimecast. It also includes black hat assessments, vulnerability assessments and patch management as an option for larger organisations. The packages also have the option of adding a R1 million cyber warranty that protects against network security breaches or internet of things (IOT) events. This costs R180 a month admin fee plus R8.64 to R3.29 per user per month depending on user count.

“Cyber security has become a conversation about human security in the IOT era,” says Frost. “If machinery is successfully targeted by malware, it could potentially injure a person and this is an entirely new area of concern for companies. They could face financial ruin if their machines hurt a human being in some way. Our all-in-one bundle prioritises the mitigation of this type of threat through our network security solutions and offers insurance cover that will help with the replacement of machinery affected by an attack.”

Ransomware remains an insidious threat. Companies are increasingly falling victim to successful attacks that devastate their resources and reputations. Many haven’t got the resources they need to effectively protect themselves against an increasingly sophisticated army of zero-day attacks, ransomware, phishing and malware. Using outdated firewalls and old endpoint protection, companies are vulnerable to any form of attack and it is costing them time and money.

“Ransomware is a problem. Companies need a quick and easy fix to this problem, one that doesn’t lean on outdated technology or leave them out in the cold if they’ve fallen victim to an attack,” concludes Frost. “Our all-in-one bundle provides holistic security that spans everything from e-mail to endpoints, includes a cyber security warranty and includes next-generation technology. It’s a tap-and-go solution to cyber security problems.”

