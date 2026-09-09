Armata, RedRok partner to protect businesses against increasing AI-driven cyber threats

Armata Cyber Security and RedRok Cyber have announced a partnership to help protect businesses across South Africa and the broader SADC region from increasing cyber threats. With attacks increasingly being carried out with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), this partnership brings enterprise-grade continuous threat exposure management to mid-sized, large and enterprise businesses at affordable costs to adapt to the rapidly evolving threat landscape.

“This is not a new engagement but the strengthening of an existing, proven relationship between the two companies, as RedRok’s engine has already been powering Armata’s Advanced Cyber Defence and Third-Party Risk Assurance Services. With the partnership, continuous threat exposure management is being made a standard layer of protection for Armata’s current and future clients without introducing operational complexity. This builds on our expanding offerings and strategically positions Armata for future growth in the industry,” says Caesar Tonkin, Managing Director at Armata Cyber Security.

Uri Levy, CEO at RedRok Cyber.

These advances are becoming necessary as today’s attack surface expands across hybrid clouds and remote workforces, while the enforcement of data privacy laws – such as the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) and the Cyber Crimes Act – continues to tighten, and the cost of data breaches for organisations keeps getting higher.

“More concerning is the rise of offensive AI, as in the past, threat actors typically targeted large enterprises, as these offered the most ‘reward’ for their efforts. With technology at their fingertips, the time and cost of attacks have become negligible, and mid-market organisations that have a fraction of the resources that large and enterprise customer segments have are now defenceless against highly sophisticated attacks that are partially or entirely carried out by machines,” adds Uri Levy, CEO at RedRok Cyber.

Threat report highlights vulnerabilities of local organisations

Securing data is already a challenge for local businesses. A threat-exposure report was commissioned by Armata and powered by RedRok's RedPool threat intelligence platform. This report found a significant amount of anomalously analysed stolen-credential exposures across 37 major South African organisations spanning ICT/technology and telecoms, financial and professional services, government and public sector, energy/chemicals/industrial, education and research, aviation and aerospace, and NGO/civil society sectors. This independent threat intelligence report examined concentration risk, credential staleness (71% unseen over a year), blurred personal/corporate device use, and third-party/supplier exposure, closing with five prioritised remediation actions led by rotating high-access credentials.

Derived entirely from criminal stealer-log telemetry, the RedPool Report, which was presented at the Armata Cybersecurity Leadership Summit held on 29 July this year, revealed 5 376 circulating credentials, 225 infected devices and 100 reachable services, with education and research accounting for 97% of leaked credentials despite representing just two of 37 organisations in this threat intelligence assessment.

To counter these fast-moving threats, organisations must transition from retrospective snapshots. Relying on annual penetration tests or quarterly scans means defending systems based on outdated information. What businesses require today is a continuous, always-on view of exposure that operates at the speed of modern attackers.

“I think about the chief information security officer (CISO) carrying that risk on their own shoulders without the internal team to run continuous exposure management themselves. Our goal was to close that gap for them. Armata's model has been to find the best technology and wrap our own people, our own service level agreements (SLAs) and our own accountability around it so a client isn't left holding sophisticated security tech and their internal teams are effectively using it as part of their cyber defence,” explains Tonkin.

Adopting an ‘assume breach’ security posture

The joint solution integrates RedRok's platform with Armata's Advanced Cyber Defence expertise. RedRok’s AI engine maps internal, external and cloud exposure and traces actual attack paths to critical assets and identifies 'choke points' where multiple paths converge and passes these onto the security experts at Armata. Armata's security analysts then validate these paths using breach-and-attack simulation and the MITRE ATT&CK framework, translating this data into tickets that are addressed. In this way, as part of the rapidly evolving “early warning” capabilities that come with Armata’s Advanced Cyber Defence expertise, action is taken even before an attack, and preventing this exposure eliminates the chances of an attack succeeding.

This proactive approach enables businesses to adopt an 'assume breach' security posture: “Every CISO knows the uncomfortable truth: it's not if, it's when. What we're building with RedRok tells you, before anything happens, exactly what an attacker could reach if they got a foothold today. And then we go test whether your existing controls would actually stop them, using breach-and-attack simulation, not just theory. That's the difference between assuming breach as a slogan and assuming breach as an operating model. This is not just another security tool; it’s a business risk mitigation platform that will help them retain confidence with their customers, shareholders and suppliers,” explains Tonkin.

For Armata, existing customers retain their trust in the company's cyber security teams, service centre and predictable terms under Armata’s monthly cyber security as a service model, while giving them real-time visibility across internal, cloud-based and third-party attack surfaces, all rolled into a single SLA.

“Our vision is to equip mid-market organisations with the capabilities to protect and defend themselves effectively against such sophisticated attacks by giving them an enterprise-grade view of their exposure without having to run the RedRok platform themselves. Rather, these organisations are looking for trusted partners, and we recognise Armata as this kind of trusted partner that is committed to protecting their customers by providing the advice, capabilities, skills and tools that these organisations don't have access to,” concludes Levy.

Find out how Armata and RedRok can help your organisation gain continuous visibility of its cyber exposure and reduce the risk of attack. Visit Armata to learn more.