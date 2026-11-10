Arrow Electronics launches new business Capstone to increase focus on IP&E solutions

Jörg Strughold, chief growth officer, global IP&E and Capstone, Arrow Electronics. (Image: AI-enhanced)

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW), represented by Altron Arrow in South Africa, recently announced the launch of Capstone, a global business dedicated to interconnect, passive and electromechanical (IP&E) products, solutions and services. With Capstone, Arrow creates a focused and specialised go-to-market approach for IP&E as that technology segment becomes more critical for system performance, reliability and supply continuity.

Capstone is designed to make IP&E easy to specify, source and scale. Customers will gain the benefit of dedicated IP&E coverage, fast decision-making and broad execution support across the full on-board and off-board electrical system.

By operating under a focused brand, Capstone gives customers more specialised support from design-in through production. The result is a strong platform for improving design choices, reducing execution risk and helping customers scale.

The launch of Capstone is part of a broader realignment of Arrow’s global components business, moving from a geography operating model to a technology operating model. The realignment builds on three distinct go-to-market motions for semiconductors, IP&E and supply chain and engineering services. The new model allows each business to focus on specific technologies, helping drive growth for customers, suppliers and Arrow.

“IP&E is a foundational part of every electronic design, and specialisation helps customers and suppliers capture greater value,” said Jörg Strughold, chief growth officer, global IP&E and Capstone, Arrow Electronics. “Capstone is a dedicated business with a focused value proposition, giving IP&E even greater visibility and a definite market identity while remaining connected to Arrow’s semiconductor, engineering, digital and supply chain capabilities.”

IP&E is embedded in Arrow’s strategic growth categories, including data centres, aerospace and defence, medical, industrial, transportation, consumer and agriculture. High-growth applications include AI data centres, 800V architectures, edge processing, New Space, building security and autonomous agriculture.

Arrow remains one company, and customers will continue to benefit from the full Arrow ecosystem. Capstone will be fully connected to Arrow’s broader capabilities, business units and sales teams to deliver the right combination of IP&E, semiconductors, engineering services and supply chain support for each customer. Capstone is specialising in helping customers navigate the increasingly important, complex and fragmented IP&E market by combining component expertise, system understanding and reliable supply continuity.

For more information, contact Altron Arrow.