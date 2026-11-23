Heinz Vollmer, investor in Untapped AI, and Lloyd Matthew, founder of Untapped AI, receive AI Startup of the Year at the inaugural South African AI Awards 2026. (Image: AI-enhanced)

Untapped AI, the Cape Town based AI agent company founded by Lloyd Matthew, has been named AI Startup of the Year at the inaugural South African AI Awards. The award came in the same month that President Cyril Ramaphosa told Silicon Valley that South Africa must build its own AI rather than consume technology made elsewhere. Untapped AI is one of the companies already doing it.

Untapped AI is a South African voice distribution business. It builds its own voice language models and scales voice automation through a distribution network that reaches more than 25 000 businesses and over 100 enterprise clients. Resellers and distributors deploy Untapped AI agents to their own clients under their own brand. Investment from a major South African telco has added enterprise diallers and branded calling, built for BPOs and large enterprises that handle millions of calls a month.

Leading a delegation of about 300 South Africans, the president said the country should be "a producer rather than a mere consumer of AI innovation". Government framed the visit around digital sovereignty and data protection. The South African AI Awards carried the same message, with a strong emphasis on empowering South African companies that build for South Africa. Untapped AI believes that is why it won. Its agents speak our languages, sound like us and act like us, and they were built for us.

Global AI providers have left some hard problems unsolved in South Africa, and Untapped AI took them on. Voice models trained overseas mispronounce local names and places and struggle with South African accents. Few of them speak isiZulu or isiXhosa well enough to earn a customer's trust. African languages have only a fraction of the recorded speech that English has, so building natural voices in them meant recording and training models from the ground up. Offshore hosting also slows every reply on a live call and sends customer data across borders, which puts local businesses in conflict with POPIA. Untapped AI solved these problems by building its own text-to-speech, keeping every model on sovereign compute in South Africa and pairing its voices with telephony built for scale.

The result is a set of agents that speak with human voices. They breathe and pause where a person would and carry the rhythm of a real South African conversation. They hold a caller through the first 15 seconds of a call, when trust is won or lost, and that is exactly where synthetic voices lose people.

Untapped AI's text-to-speech engine is live in isiZulu, isiXhosa, Afrikaans and English, with South Africa's remaining official languages being rolled out imminently. A gogo in Mthatha and a farmer in the Karoo will be able to call a business and be answered in their own language, in a voice that sounds like home. The company is also launching AI agents beyond voice on the same platform. These agents connect to the systems a business already runs and learn from every interaction.

The most important part of the technology is one most people will never see. Every Untapped AI agent carries a hidden fingerprint layer, protected by multiple patents, that marks it as genuine. Deepfake calls and cloned voices have become the fraudster's favourite weapon, and South African families and businesses lose money to them every day. Untapped AI believes agent safety is the weakness in the country's AI future. It is in talks with government about implementing its security solution, as part of a broader vision of helping South Africa as a whole create safer AI agents. International distribution partners have also approached the company to take its technology to the global hyperscalers.

Getting here demanded more than most will ever see. Untapped AI has been built three times. Twice the partnerships it relied on fell away, and the team started again rather than give up on sovereign AI. Its team is fully South African and spread across the world, and every one of them chose to build for home.

"We thank the South African AI Awards and the Presidency for recognising local talent and the local businesses solving big local problems," said Matthew. "We hope institutions and enterprises will recognise the work being done from within South Africa, because when we back our own builders, we can work together as a country and get better outcomes for everyone."

Untapped AI's focus will always be on building for and selling to South Africa first. The market needs this, and so do its people. The company has a full slate of product launches planned for 2027, led by its AI agent security solution.

Untapped AI can be reached at untappedai.co.za or lloyd@untappedai.co.za.