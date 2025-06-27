ASUS NUC mini computer punches above its weight in SA

The ASUS NUC 14 Essential is part of the NUC family.

The new ASUS Next Unit of Computing (NUC) 14 Essential is meeting the growing demand for compact and cost-effective mini PCs in South Africa. Designed for small and midsize businesses (SMEs), retailers, educational institutions and small office and home office (SOHO) users, the NUC 14 Essential offers capable computing in a small form factor.

Developed in collaboration with Intel, the ASUS NUC 14 Essential is part of the NUC family, known for its modular system design approach. This latest model, released late last year globally, provides a versatile solution for a wide range of users, from developers to home users. It serves as an ideal replacement for bulkier desktops or laptops, occupying minimal desk space while efficiently supporting up to three displays for enhanced productivity.

Weighing in at under 500g, the ultra-compact ASUS Nuc 14 Essential is designed to punch above its weight, thanks to its platform longevity, robustness and I/O expandability.

Michelle Gabela, Head of Marketing at ASUS Africa, highlights the product's success: "The ASUS NUC 14 Essential addresses the local market's need for reliable, cost-effective and energy-efficient computing. Since its launch in South Africa in January, we have sold over 1 000 units. Its appeal lies in its support for DDR5 memory, while some competing models still use DDR4. We strategically priced the new model competitively, aligning it with older generation models after careful market analysis."

Gabela further elaborates on the diverse applications of the ASUS NUC 14 Essential: "We are seeing organisations leverage this ultra-compact computer to power call centres, local area networks (LANs), digital signage, kiosks, point-of-sale (POS) systems, traditional and cloud-based classrooms and for general daily tasks and entertainment."

Despite its mini footprint and bare bones design, it features a built-in fan, an array of ports and is equipped with a low-power N-series processor. It offers 4K resolution for outstanding picture quality and triple display support for flexible work configurations, making it ideal for daily office tasks and home entertainment.

Powered by the latest Intel N-Series processor, it features an Intel graphics card. It offers a variety of ports, including a type-C USB port, two type-A USB ports and a headset jack on the front panel. The rear panel includes a USB 3.2 Gen 2 type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 type-A ports, a USB 2.0 type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) port, a DisplayPort 1.4 port and an RJ45 LAN port. High-speed connectivity options include Intel WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

The Asus NUC 14 Essential’s easy access features make installing RAM and storage simple, and a built-in Kensington lock allows users to secure the device to a desk to prevent theft or damage.

With its compact size, powerful performance and competitive price point, the ASUS NUC 14 Essential is proving to be an asset for businesses and individuals across South Africa seeking a versatile and efficient computing solution.

For more information, contact Michelle Gabela, Head of Marketing of ASUS Africa, at Michelle_Gabela@asus.com.