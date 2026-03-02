ATG’s FleetDomain: Driving down fleet management costs

Jai Kalyan, MD, FleetDomain.

As we move into the latter part of the first quarter of 2026, businesses operating fleets can expect expenses to increase from procurement stage through to termination, and this is due to various local and international factors.

This is according to Johan van Niekerk, Fleet Solutions Consultant, FleetDomain, part of the Argility Technology Group, which in turn is a Smollan subsidiary. FleetDomain’s Fleet Management Information System (FMIS) is recognised as industry-leading software, developed and managed by a team of fleet professionals with decades of hands-on fleet management experience.

Van Niekerk highlights Fleet Domain’s FMIS capabilities to address the challenges and risks associated with fleet management on one integrated platform.

“We advise businesses operating fleets to invest time and effort in developing long-term strategies through the implementation of policies that aim to reduce costs on a sustainable platform,” says Van Niekerk.

FleetDomain recommends focusing on the following areas:

Procurement: This must be comprehensive and include consideration of appropriate brands and models for the job in hand, areas of operation, distances to be covered and actual job function. Vehicle specifications such as engine size, gearbox, tyres and fuel will influence costs. Setting rules in place to manage time and kilometre usage through to replacement date will prevent over ageing of vehicles and being kept past their sell-by date. Old vehicles lead to down-time, increased costs and risk, and lower resale prices.

Finance: All funding methods should be studied and tested ranging from cash, hire purchase, financial lease, operating rental and full maintenance leases. In-house financial experts need to be tasked with testing all of these options and mapping out the possible impact in a discounted cashflow (DCF) model reflecting the best long term return on investment (ROI).

Maintenance: Vehicles need to be maintained by manufacturer dealer outlets ensuring that service/maintenance plans and warranty stipulations are supported. Third-party vendors offering maintenance and service plans can be considered but the cost implications and effect on the total cost of ownership (TCO) and cents per kilometre (CPK) outcome must be carefully evaluated.

A further option is that of a third-party service provider who will do maintenance management, taking risk on your behalf as required by time and kilometres usage. The inherent risk of this product is that of restructures, excess kilometre, usage and early termination penalties.

The use of managed maintenance cards (MMC) as offered by banks is a fair option. Monthly expenses are managed and captured, rendering reports for a nominal admin fee. However, this method does not necessarily render the lowest expense option.

Tyres: Passenger, light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and commercial vehicles (CVs) all have different requirements and applications. Each should be understood and catered for.

One example is that low-profile tyres are more expensive than higher ones and are more susceptible to road conditions. The load capacity and regular load weight onto LCVs and CVs, as well as the area of operation, can have a detrimental cost effect if not selected correctly. Tyre size, rating and pressure are vital to lower tyre costs.

Fuel: Selecting a petrol, diesel or electric/hybrid vehicle is a matter of choice and should be selected on a best CPK value and TCO.

Service intervals and costs to maintain must be evaluated for the lifetime of a vehicle.

Considering a hybrid or electric vehicle should be well investigated and analysed taking all points into consideration.

Fuel can be managed by filling up for cash or by fuel cards as supplied by the banks.

GPS/tracking. GPS/tracking units fitted to all vehicles form part of the safety and risk policies in a company. A GPS/tracking unit is not a fleet management tool. It is a driver behaviour and vehicle location tool that provides information that can help to improve driver behaviour, which in turn can result in cost savings.

GPS/tracking devices with supplementary products such as dash cams need to be carefully selected on the basis of how well they meet a company’s reporting requirements.

Fines. With the AARTO demerit system of fines on the map again, companies must prepare for the management of driver and vehicle fines. It is extremely important to manage fleet drivers’ demerit status. Companies will have to put risk mitigating policies in place to handle possible loss of licences and more. Human resource (HR) departments should be involved in planning for this.

Insurance. There are various insurance options available in the market. Companies should evaluate all options and select the best policy applicable to their operational requirements. Policies regarding accidents plus the after effects involving vehicles, drivers, passengers, third parties and family members must be put in place.

Jai Kalyan, Managing Director, FleetDomain, highlights the importance of communicating company policies to staff in a manner that ensures both their understanding and stated acceptance of same. “Personnel buy-in is essential, which in turn will drive good corporate governance, safety and risk mitigation for all. Our FMIS provides a holistic solution that covers all areas of fleet management and delivers peace of mind in the knowledge that your fleet is being managed optimally,” he concludes.