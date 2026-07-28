Atisa Group announces merger to drive digital transformation

The goal is to connect large enterprise technology with modern, flexible software.

Atisa Group is pleased to announce the merger of Atisa Technology and Atisa Software Solutions, creating a unified organisation dedicated to shaping the future of digital transformation for enterprises. This strategic incorporation enables Atisa Group to offer a comprehensive range of technology services and solutions, combining deep expertise in SAP consulting with modern, flexible software development under one integrated group.

As more organisations go digital, technology by itself is not enough to make a difference. True transformation comes from smart strategies, strong partnerships, skilled people and solutions that support real business goals.

Atisa Group combines Atisa Technology and Atisa Software Solutions. The goal is to connect large enterprise technology with modern, flexible software. With expertise in SAP consulting and software engineering, the group creates solutions for complex business needs. Atisa Group wants to be a trusted technology partner, helping organisations grow, innovate and succeed in a changing world.

“Our purpose is not simply to adopt technology,” says Kabelo Mokgwetsi, Executive Director of Atisa Group. “It is to help organisations unlock business value through intelligent solutions, combining enterprise technology, modern software engineering and exceptional people.”

We are one group with one vision, focused on making a bigger impact on businesses.

Atisa Group was founded to help organisations get real value from their technology investments. By bringing together SAP consulting and modern software engineering, we help businesses update their operations, connect systems, automate tasks and innovate faster while staying stable.

Atisa Technology and Atisa Software Solutions team up to help clients with digital transformation. We support clients at every step, from strategy and enterprise platforms to custom software, cloud solutions, automation, integration and ongoing innovation.

Atisa Technology: Transforming enterprises through SAP

Since its establishment in 2018, Atisa Technology has helped organisations modernise their enterprise environments through SAP-powered transformation.

As a trusted SAP consulting partner, the company supports customers across the SAP life cycle, including implementation, migration, optimisation, integration, managed services and continuous innovation across SAP Cloud ERP, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and enterprise integration solutions.

For example, Atisa Technology assisted a client that lacked an efficient, centralised vendor management portal. This caused fragmented manual processes for managing supplier products, pricing updates, internal approval routing and launching approved products onto their consumer-facing platform, leading to operational bottlenecks and delayed time-to-market. Atisa Technology was contracted to design and implement an end-to-end solution to resolve these inefficiencies. The main business objective was to create a seamless, automated process flow from initial supplier data submission, through internal compliance and approval workflows to the end-consumer portal.

Using its expertise, the Atisa Technology team designed and launched a modern vendor portal based on SAP Fiori. By combining SAP with advanced integration tools, Atisa Technology gave the client a single, easy-to-use interface for real-time data and smooth workflow management. This solution made the vendor portal more effective and flexible. Automating manual steps helped the client improve pricing accuracy, work better with suppliers and speed up product launches. Atisa Technology continues to support the system to keep operations running smoothly.

Atisa Technology begins by understanding each client's business goals, not just the technology. This way, organisations become more agile, use data better and prepare for future growth while making the most of their SAP investments.

Atisa Software Solutions: Building the next generation of business innovation

As digital transformation moves faster, organisations need software that fits with their current systems, not software that causes problems. Atisa Software Solutions was started in 2024 to meet this need.

Many organisations struggle to innovate because traditional software development is costly, slow and difficult to integrate with platforms like SAP, Oracle and Microsoft Dynamics.

Atisa Software Solutions solves these problems by building flexible, scalable software that meets business needs and works easily with existing ERP systems. This helps close the gap between new ideas and real results.

Through custom software, DevOps, automation, cloud engineering, system integration and user-focused design, Atisa Software Solutions helps clients innovate faster, simplify their work and be more efficient. The idea is simple: technology should serve the business, not the other way around.

People are our greatest assets

Technology changes fast, but people are still the driving force behind real change.

Atisa Group continues to invest in developing skilled consultants, because their expertise helps clients adopt new technologies with confidence and adapt to changing business needs.

Atisa Group consultants continue to earn respected certifications in SAP and Microsoft technologies, such as SAP Enterprise Architecture, SAP HANA Database Administration, Microsoft Power Platform Solution Architecture and Microsoft Power Platform Functional Consulting. These achievements show Atisa Group's commitment to learning, excellence and innovation.

Forming long-term partnerships

Atisa Group believes that building trust is key to successful digital transformation.

The company works closely with clients to understand their industries, challenges and goals. This ensures that every technology investment delivers real business results. Whether setting up enterprise platforms, updating old systems, building custom software or enabling automation, Atisa Group is committed to practical, scalable and future-ready solutions.

As organisations continue their digital transformation, Atisa Group wants to be a key partner for long-term growth. By combining enterprise technology, modern software engineering, cloud solutions, automation, AI and business expertise, the company helps organisations become more connected, resilient and future-ready. This is how Atisa Group supports lasting transformation.

Digital transformation is not just about using the latest technology. It is about helping organisations make better decisions, respond quickly to change, improve customer experiences and build lasting business value. This is the future Atisa Group is working to create.

Atisa Group's values

Atisa Group is built on a core belief: its consultants are the key to its success. Their expertise, commitment, integrity and passion help Atisa Group deliver great results for every client.

The company encourages collaboration, learning, mentoring, innovation and professional growth because it believes investing in people matters most. Exceptional people create exceptional businesses.

By helping its teams grow, Atisa Group ensures its clients receive trusted advice, new ideas and excellent service. Atisa Group does more than build technology solutions. It builds skills, partnerships and the future.