ATKV transforms operations with Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct is an adaptable and reliable ERP solution for ATKV.

ATKV, which positions itself as a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting Afrikaans language and culture, has significantly improved its operational efficiency by implementing Sage Intacct, with assistance from Brilliant Link. Previously facing challenges related to manual reporting and complex consolidations, ATKV turned to the cloud-based Sage Intacct solution to streamline its financial operations and gain real-time access to important data.

The implementation of Sage Intacct has reduced ATKV's month-end reporting time by two to three days, enhanced financial transparency and allowed teams to access financial data via mobile devices in the cloud, resulting in more effective resource management.

Fact sheet Solution: Sage Intacct Industry: Non-profit Provider: Brilliant Link User: ATKV

“Thanks to Brilliant Link and Sage Intacct, we have transformed our operations, enabling us to focus more on cultural initiatives rather than administrative tasks,” said Sanri van der Walt, CFO of ATKV.

This partnership showcases the adaptability and effectiveness of Sage Intacct for decentralised organisations like ATKV, which operates resorts and cultural projects throughout South Africa.

Key issues ATKV faced included:

Lengthy month-end reporting processes that could take up to three days.

Inefficient group consolidations and dependence on outdated, fragmented information.

Limited mobile access to up-to-date financial data for managers in rural and remote locations.

Solution: Sage Intacct and Brilliant Link's implementation

Brilliant Link, a trusted Sage partner for over 20 years, customised the implementation of Sage Intacct to align with ATKV’s specific operational needs. Key features of the solution included:

Cloud-based access: Facilitated data access from any location, at any time, thereby improving decision-making.

Automated financial reporting: Led to a reduction in month-end reporting time by two to three days.

Real-time data insights: Empowered managers to monitor budgets, approve orders and efficiently manage resources.

Compliance and standardisation: Helped simplify compliance with regulations and standardised processes across different sites.

Sage Intacct has proven to be an adaptable and reliable ERP solution for ATKV, enabling the organisation to resolve its operational challenges and enhance efficiency. As ATKV continues to grow, its partnership with Sage and Brilliant Link provides ongoing support and scalability, equipping the organisation with the tools necessary to effectively manage its decentralised structure.



The success story of ATKV underscores the transformative impact of selecting the right financial system. For decentralised organisations involved in multiple projects and operating in various locations, real-time data access, automation and cloud-based solutions are crucial for achieving operational excellence.