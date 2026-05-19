ATS Network Management, SolarWinds to present AI-driven journey to observability at events in Kenya.

Distributor ATS Network Management, in partnership with SolarWinds, will offer partners and customers a first look at SW1, SolarWinds’ new agentic AI, at two events in Kenya this month.

SW1, which was officially unveiled last month, is an agentic AI teammate that brings unified, governed AI to help organisations progress from reactive problem-solving to autonomous operational resilience, across on-premises data centres, private cloud, public cloud and the hybrid architectures that connect them. It is built on the SolarWinds Agentic Framework and grounded in AI by Design principles.

In upcoming enhancements, SW1 capabilities will extend beyond insights to include service reliability, governance and autonomous issue resolution. It will improve operational health with features to predict SLO/SLA risk and enable proactive intervention, including generating runbooks, workflows and scripts from existing knowledge bases. It will also streamline onboarding and time-to-value by automatically discovering unmanaged assets and recommend monitoring coverage, while creating initial dashboards, alerts and service views. SW1 will reduce noise by filtering duplicate and low-value alerts, correlate related signals and surface the most critical, actionable issues.

At the ATS Network Management SolarWinds World Tour event in Nairobi on 20 May, and GITEX Kenya from 19-21 May, partners and customers will discover SW1 and the SolarWinds strategy to take them from traditional monitoring to proactive observability.

Abdul Rehman Tariq Butt, Regional Director for Middle East, Turkiye and English-speaking Africa at SolarWinds, says SW1 is expected to be transformative for partners and customers: “We have showcased SW1 on SolarWinds Day and in a couple of world tours, and the feedback is amazing. Many organisations want to get into the pilot programme or actually even start deploying it already. Because every environment is different, we're closely working with customers as they build SW1 into their observability journey.”

At the SolarWinds World Tour, featuring ATS Network Management, partners will learn how to help customers accelerate transformation with simple, powerful, secure hybrid cloud IT observability and IT management software from SolarWinds.

Rehman says: “For partners, we have one dedicated day where we will show them how they can win with us. We will be going through the portfolio and our robust partner programme in detail. We will also explore how they can grow their businesses by becoming a trusted advisor to customers.”

He adds: “I'm really excited about meeting these partners to discuss how we as SolarWinds can become more of a strategic vendor for them rather than a tactical vendor. We want to understand their challenges in the region, to see where we can plug those gaps.”

Transforming network management

Glenn Lazarus, CEO of ATS Network Management, sees SW1 as transformative for partners. “We have over 100 partners registered for the Nairobi partner event, because they all want to get their hands on the new technology,” he says. “It’s phenomenal – it's empowering enhanced decision-making and giving people a better understanding of where they can enhance the systems for improved resilience.”

Lazarus says: “With SolarWinds SW1, we have addressed the issues of thousands of alerts, static dashboards, manual correlation and the need for human intervention to troubleshoot, with new AI anomaly detection that solves problems so much faster. It allows you to be proactive and predictive to ensure that there's 100% uptime 24/7.”

He notes that natural language makes the solution particularly powerful: “Previously, in a complex hybrid environment, an alert might have said ‘port 443 slow or throttled'. With SolarWinds SW1, the AI will now say ‘the database latency is impacting on payment services in Nairobi, which is likely caused by a link failure in the cloud’. That's a vital change. The AI automatically understands the cause of issues and proposes remediation for human validation. Another example would be the AI restarting a failed service automatically, and then checking to make sure that everything else is performing as it should be and looking for other issues that could occur in the future.”

Lazarus adds: “With SolarWinds, we're helping African enterprises move from reactive monitoring to proactive, AI-driven operational resilience at all levels. Observability is not just about monitoring network infrastructure and applications and databases: it’s also about security. That anomaly detection may have picked up that there's actually a security alert which has caused this problem. Where in the past, security and network management worked in silos, you can now bring it all together, diagnose issues and make recommendations using natural language for true resilience. And because recommendations are in natural language, it also makes it easier to take issues to executive level for quick decision-making.

“Observability has become vital for resilience, and SolarWinds helps organisations achieve it. It reduces noise and empowers people,” he concludes.