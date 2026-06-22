Attacker-informed threat exposure management: Seeing risk the way your adversaries do

Nithen Naidoo, CEO at Snode Technologies.

Cyber security teams face an overload of vulnerability data, alerts and fragmented tools. At the same time, attackers exploit these exposed systems, weak identities, misconfigurations and trust relationships to target critical assets. This paradox is why cyber threat exposure management must be attacker-informed.

One of the uncomfortable truths in cyber security is that cyber defenders often understand less about their environment than the people trying to break into it.

That may sound harsh, but anyone who has sat in a vulnerability review, audit meeting, SOC escalation or post-incident debrief will recognise this pattern. The organisation has tools. It has dashboards. It has endpoint alerts, vulnerability scans, firewall logs, cloud findings, identity reports, compliance evidence and risk registers. There is no shortage of data.

Yet the same questions keep coming up. Which issues really matter? What should we fix first? Could this exposure lead to something critical? Are we looking at isolated weaknesses or a real route to compromise?

This is the visibility paradox that many cyber security teams face. They can see more than ever, but they cannot always convert that visibility into confident, prioritised action.

Defenders see systems. Adversaries see attack paths

Most organisations still handle cyber risk in separate groups. For example, vulnerability teams look at CVEs, SOC teams handle alerts, cloud teams check for misconfigurations and OT teams focus on safety. Each view is important, but none provide the full picture alone.

Attackers are not concerned about how the organisation is structured. They do not think in terms of reporting lines, asset registers, technology towers or compliance domains. They look for attack paths. An attacker wants to know what privileges can be abused, what controls can be bypassed and what systems matter most. From there, they look for the next step: privilege escalation, control of critical systems and access to sensitive data.

This difference is especially important in South Africa, where many organisations manage complex environments such as legacy infrastructure, operational systems and regulations such as POPIA.

How does attacker-informed exposure management change the status quo?

This approach looks at the full context: assets, controls, network links, outside visibility, threat behaviour and business importance. This context enables cyber security leaders to ask better questions, such as: how easily can this critical system be accessed? Which fix would reduce the highest risk of compromise?

This is a more useful conversation than simply reporting that the organisation has thousands of vulnerabilities. It opens up a better executive discussion: these are the exposure paths most likely to affect our critical services, and these are the actions that will reduce risk fastest.

Sense, simulate, decide, act

Snode’s practical maturity path for attacker-informed exposure management is: sense, simulate, decide, act.

Sense: Identify signals across operational, digital and external environments. Simulate: Understand how exposures could be chained together. Decide: Turn technical findings into business-prioritised action. Act: Continuously reduce cyber threat exposure across the organisation’s attack surface.

Many organisations find themselves stuck between the stages sense and act. They collect data and generate tickets, but often fail to simulate attacker behaviour or prioritise risks based on business context. This gap is where exposure becomes a tangible threat.

The value of an attacker-informed view

Attacker-informed exposure management provides better decision-making under pressure.

For CISOs, these views create a clearer link between technical exposure and business risk. For IT leaders, they provide a defensible method of prioritising remediation, which enables executives to make investment decisions that support their cyber security objectives more effectively.

This means that the first step doesn’t have to include purchasing another platform or kicking off a broad transformation programme. The first step should rather prioritise understanding the organisation's current threat exposure from an attacker’s perspective.

Snode’s no-cost Threat Exposure Assessment can provide that starting point. It helps identify what is externally visible, where exposure paths may exist and which areas deserve closer attention across IT, OT and cloud environments. You can request a Threat Exposure Assessment directly from Snode’s website: https://snode.com/try-us-now/.