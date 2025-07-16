AURA positions smartphones to be ‘safety tool’

From left: AURA co-founders Warren Myers, Ryan Green and Adam Pantanowitz.

Security and emergency last-mile response firm AURA is zeroing in on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), kicking-off a partnership with Samsung South Africa.

This is according to founder and CEO Warren Myers, speaking to ITWeb following the company’s capital raise.

In May, AURA announced a funding deal valued at €13.5 million (R272.9 million), which it said will fund expansion of its model into US states. Over the years, the firm has expanded its services to East African and UK markets.

Born out of the need to combat the growing crime rate in SA, AURA has now embedded its safety and emergency service for Galaxy A56, A36 and A26 devices, as part of a year-long partnership with the South Korean electronics giant.

The 24/7 emergency service tool, called Samsung SOS+, allows users to connect with emergency responders in critical situations.

In an emergency and on demand, for example, the service immediately geolocates the user and sends traceable information to private security and medical emergency services.

Through the partnership, AURA embeds its “value proposition” into Samsung devices, like adding a “warranty” on a device, stated Myers. “OEMs provide a warranty, so people buy their phones; people won’t buy a warranty without phones. They [OEMs] are starting to think about how to differentiate themselves.

“In more European and American markets, a feature like this on your operating system connects to 911, which works well. In those regions, the phone is seen as a safety tool.

“In emerging markets, it connects to 112, which unfortunately doesn’t work as well. This is part of the problem we’re trying to fix for them, allowing OEMs to provide a device that is good for social media, commerce and business, but also a safety tool.

“They want to unlock that piece of a value proposition of a handset because up until now, the embedded 112 feature has not been effective.”

There are no additional partnerships for now, as the firm wants to “get some runs on the board”, he revealed. “This is the first time that we’re doing this…we just wanted to focus on one provider for now and prove it out.

“Hopefully, we’ll get to expand this across other regions for Samsung, as the biggest cellular OEM in the world.”

Democratising safety

Founded by Myers, Ryan Green and Adam Pantanowitz in 2017, AURA was established to make private emergency and security response services more accessible and affordable.

The AURA platform integrates smart and scalable technology into existing customer portals; for example, using application programming interface integration, WhatsApp, customised apps, or various internet of things devices.

According to the company, it has a response network of over 3 000 security and medical responders, to date.

Myers explained that the Africa business model, focusing on democratising access to safety, is going well, with over one million active users through corporate partnerships.

The company maintains the original partnerships forged with Uber SA, First National Bank, Outsurance and Tracker South Africa, which continue to grow “really well”, he stated.

“It’s proven to be a great value proposition to add to an existing basket, whether it be a telecommunications, insurance or telematics basket. Safety is something that everybody needs, especially in South Africa.”

As demand for start-up firms that provide specialised services grows, the trend is for these smaller players to be bought out, or absorbed by a much bigger player.

Myers confirmed this is a question the company often faces, but having raised a “tonne” of capital to grow, there are no sale plans. “We really want to use this money to triple, 4X or 5X the current valuation – that’s the goal now.

“We have forecast to do this [multiply growth] in the next two years. From there, depending on our capital requirements, we will either list the company or look at a strategic M&A [merger and acquisition].

“The prospect partner will have to be someone that helps drive our vision…I wouldn’t want to bury this business in some old global bureaucratic security company that will smother it with committees and red tape. It will need to be someone that really helps us take the vision across new regions, into Latin America, India and other regions that need this service.

“If we don’t find that strategic partner, we’ll probably list the company and capitalise it ourselves.”