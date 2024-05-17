Austrian heroes at Gramatneusiedl Fire Department empowered by ZTE's latest FTTR POF solution

Local heroes at Gramatneusiedl Fire Department empowered by ZTE's latest FTTR POF solution.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, has deployed its fibre-to-the-room (FTTR) solution with power-over-fibre (POF) at the Gramatneusiedl Fire Department, ushering in a new era of connectivity for the local heroes serving nearly 3 700 residents.

Established in 1894, the Gramatneusiedl Fire Department boasts a rich history of voluntary service spanning over a century. However, until now, the department lacked robust connectivity infrastructure, hindering effective communication and response efforts.

ZTE's FTTR solution revolutionises the department's connectivity landscape, providing firefighters with seamless access to critical information and resources. By leveraging fibre optics combined with WiFi technology, the solution ensures low latency, high availability and seamless coverage throughout the building, empowering first responders to make informed decisions swiftly and efficiently.

Christian Woschitz, General Manager of Central & Eastern Europe at ZTE, highlighted the transformative impact of the FTTR solution, stating: "By deploying FTTR solutions, the fire department in Gramatneusiedl can enhance their communication capabilities within their team and at the fire site, improve response times and better co-ordinate emergency efforts, ultimately leading to more effective and efficient emergency response."

The FTTR solution provides high-speed fibre-optic connectivity, enabling firefighters to transmit and receive data at lightning-fast speeds. This capability is vital for accessing crucial information such as emergency calls, building blueprints and weather updates, enhancing situational awareness and response effectiveness.

Thomas Kottinger, a firefighter at Gramatneusiedl Fire Department, emphasised the significance of ZTE's FTTR solution, stating: "By bringing fibre directly to individual rooms at the fire department, ZTE's FTTR solution will deliver high-speed internet access with minimal signal degradation, providing firefighters with a superior online experience for firefighting information sharing, as well as for other activities such as streaming and video conferencing."

Furthermore, the scalability of the FTTR solution ensures that the fire department is equipped to meet evolving technological demands, including the integration of IOT devices and real-time video monitoring systems. This future-proof infrastructure ensures the department remains at the forefront of emergency response technology, ready to adapt to emerging challenges and opportunities.

The collaboration between Gramatneusiedl Fire Department and ZTE Austria exemplifies a commitment to innovation, connectivity and community welfare. As local heroes continue to serve on the frontlines, ZTE remains dedicated to empowering them with cutting-edge solutions that enhance safety, efficiency and effectiveness.