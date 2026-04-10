Automating financial operations for faster, safer financial reporting

R2R encompasses the entire financial close cycle – from recording transactions to reporting financial results. (Image: MoData)

South African businesses are under pressure to deliver financial results faster while maintaining absolute accuracy and compliance. In industries like financial services, retail, telco and gaming, the volume and complexity of transactions have soared, making manual spreadsheet-based reconciliations impractical and risky. CFOs need to reconcile data faster and close the books with confidence that the numbers are correct, all while reducing write-offs, fraud risk and ensuring timely financial closures. To meet these challenges, companies are turning to integrated record-to-report (R2R) solutions. MoData’s suite – Accurate, Cadency and Adra – offers automated reconciliation and financial close tools that complement each other to streamline the entire R2R process, from daily transaction matching to period-end reporting.

The core tension: Volume vs process

Reconciliations tend to span across two areas: the financial close process – task management, flux analysis, sign-off workflows, reporting. Reconciliation is one step in that process.

For some organisations, however, reconciliation isn't a step in a process – it's an industrial operation in its own right.

Why a dedicated tool makes sense at scale:

Transaction volume. If a company is matching millions of transactions across payment channels, subscriber systems and bank statements, they need a purpose-built matching engine – rule-based, configurable tolerance levels, exception-only human review – not a spreadsheet-replacement workflow tool.

If a company is matching millions of transactions across payment channels, subscriber systems and bank statements, they need a purpose-built matching engine – rule-based, configurable tolerance levels, exception-only human review – not a spreadsheet-replacement workflow tool. Data source complexity. MoData’s Accurate operational reconciliation solution ingests from diverse sources (bank files, ERP outputs, payment switches, billing systems) and normalises them for matching. Its financial close solutions, Adra and Cadency, assume relatively clean, structured GL data.

MoData’s Accurate solution ingests from diverse sources (bank files, ERP outputs, payment switches, billing systems) and normalises them for matching. Its Adra and Cadency, assume relatively clean, structured GL data. Auditability at item level. Regulators and auditors at large financial institutions or telcos want item-level audit trails – every matched pair, every exception disposition. That's architecturally different from process-level sign-off.

Real-world impact: Faster close, fewer errors

Companies that embrace these tools are seeing significant benefits.

In some financial services deployments, automated FinOps reconciliation has delivered 90% fewer manual reconciliations and 99% faster preparation compared to traditional methods. This is transformative for banks or cash-intensive businesses, where previously an army of accountants might spend weeks chasing mismatches. For instance, one major financial institution found that by using an automated platform, it could identify and clear exceptions across all its branch cash accounts within hours rather than days. Likewise, a leading African entertainment and telecoms provider (with millions of subscribers across the continent) leveraged reconciliation automation to consolidate data from numerous billing systems, eliminating a perpetual backlog of unreconciled transactions. Their finance team can now close each month confidently knowing all revenue streams are accounted for, without last-minute surprises.

Mid-sized organisations are also reaping rewards. A regional retail chain that adopted the Adra suite reported that it shortened its month-end close from around 10-11 days down to five to seven days, thanks to faster reconciliations and centralised task tracking. Another firm cut its daily bank reconciliation process from eight days to just two days by automating matching and exception workflows – a change that not only speeds up reporting but also frees up cash and working capital earlier in the cycle. These improvements directly translate into financial benefits: companies avoid missing items that could lead to write-offs, reduce overtime and audit remediation costs, and can make strategic decisions sooner with up-to-date figures.

Employee satisfaction is an often overlooked bonus. When monotonous ticking-and-tying work is automated, accountants can focus on investigation, analysis and process improvement. Instead of being deployed to carry out mundane, repetitive work, automating reconciliations means teams can be assigned to higher-value tasks such as resolving transaction discrepancies. This means more value for the organisation and more fulfilling work for the employee. In practice, a finance analyst might spend time examining the root cause of exceptions or analysing trends, rather than manually matching thousands of transactions line by line. Over time, this elevates the role of finance within the company – from data chasers to proactive business partners.

The R2R process and why FinOps automation matters

R2R encompasses the entire financial close cycle – from recording transactions to reporting financial results. Automated reconciliation is a foundational step in R2R: it ensures that balances and transactions agree across systems (bank statements, sub-ledgers, ERP, etc), so that the final reports are reliable and auditable. Without effective reconciliation, companies face unresolved unmatched items, untraceable transactions and backlogs that can delay closing. In contrast, automated reconciliation provides a “single version of the truth” for financial data, improving accuracy and traceability across business units. It also eases the stress of period-end by catching issues early.

Modern solutions leverage machine learning and rules-based automation to perform high-volume matching and exception handling that would overwhelm humans. They can handle one-to-one, one-to-many and many-to-many matches across disparate systems instantly, whereas manual efforts might miss matches or take days to resolve such complex cases. Crucially, reconciliation isn’t just about catching errors – it’s about establishing confidence in the numbers.

What is R2R?

You will hear the term R2R used alongside financial close. R2R is the broader end-to-end finance process that starts when a business transaction occurs and ends when it appears in a published financial report. Financial close is the critical phase in the middle of this chain.

RECORD PROCESS RECONCILE CLOSE CONSOLIDATE REPORT Transactions captured in ERP and sub-ledgers Data validated; ERP postings confirmed; feeds processed Accounts reconciled; transactions matched to GL Journals raised; tasks completed; period locked Group accounts consolidated; intercompany eliminated Management accounts, statutory reports, board packs published

MoData solves for the Reconcile and Close stages of this chain – the most labour-intensive, error-prone and compliance-critical parts of the entire R2R process. MoData's expertise is the foundation of the Reconcile stage. The full MoData suite extends that value proposition across the Close stage as well, which is where the majority of the time and pain actually lives for most South African enterprises.

MoData’s FinOps automation solutions

Solution Primary Stage Best Fit Core Capability Accurate Operational Reconciliation Mid-market; companies moving off spreadsheets Balance sheet reconciliation, account certification, basic matching. Adra Operational Reconciliation + Financial Close Mid to large; modular upgrade from Accurate Balancer (certifications), Matcher (transaction matching), Task Manager (close tasks), Analytics. Sold modularly — clients can start with one and add. Cadency Full R2R: Reconcile + Close + Compliance Large enterprise; Workday or SAP; complex multi-entity Certification, Match (world-class transaction matching), Close Task Management, Journal Entry workflows, Compliance tracking, Intercompany management, Workday/SAP connectors.

Streamlining R2R: A competitive advantage

In today’s fast-paced business environment, speeding up the financial close is not just about efficiency – it’s about agility and competitive advantage. When financial data is reconciled and available sooner (with assured accuracy), decision-makers can respond to market changes or performance issues in near real-time. For South African businesses facing global competition, the ability to trust your numbers quickly means you can seize opportunities or address problems before rivals do.

Automated reconciliation and financial close tools like Accurate, Cadency and Adra are enabling this agility. They bring together time savings, accuracy, compliance and scalability in a way that manual methods simply cannot match. Importantly, these gains don’t come at the expense of control. On the contrary, organisations often find they have more control and visibility than before: every adjustment is logged, every unreconciled item is tracked and each step of the close is transparent to those who need to monitor it.

Finally, successful adoption often hinges on having the right expertise. Implementing a reconciliation platform isn’t just an IT project – it’s a finance transformation project. Many South African companies choose to work with local implementation partners to ensure the software is configured to fit their processes and that staff are properly trained. This also helps align the solution with local regulatory requirements – for example, making sure personal data in reconciliations is handled in compliance with POPIA. With proper guidance, the transition from spreadsheets to an automated R2R platform can be smooth, and the result is a finance department that becomes “more agile and impactful”, delivering accurate results faster and with greater insight.