Automation and the human touch

Keeping the human in human resources.

With South African businesses currently grappling with economic challenges, skills shortages and a rapidly changing regulatory environment, leveraging technologies like automation is helping them to redefine conventional human resources (HR) methods.

Increasingly, HR departments are recognising the benefits of automation, notably its ability to streamline processes, reduce errors and save time. Furthermore, as these departments engage with and adopt technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and robotic process automation, additional benefits are realised. Among these is the ability to automate tasks such as recruitment, onboarding, payroll processing, performance management and employee engagement.

Modern HR professionals have found that they need to strike a balance between leveraging technological advancements and maintaining the essential human element of their roles. This balance is crucial, as PwC’s 27th Annual Global CEO Survey indicates that some 60% of local businesses are investing in HR technology.

Automation technology offers HR the opportunity to significantly improve efficiency and accuracy, while also freeing up personnel to focus on strategic initiatives, rather than administrative tasks. The same report notes that organisations utilising automation in the HR function have experienced a 20% increase in productivity and a 15% reduction in operational costs – so the rewards for implementing such solutions are clear and tangible.

A good example of the impact automation can have on HR is the manner in which it has changed the process of recruitment and onboarding. For one, the hiring process can be accelerated and human bias reduced by utilising AI-driven tools to scan potential CVs. These tools can scan and analyse thousands of documents in minutes, and can easily identify the best candidates based on predefined criteria.

Furthermore, these systems can automatically schedule interviews, send follow-up e-mails and provide new recruits with all the critical onboarding information they require, making their transition into the business much smoother.

Simplifying complex tasks

Performance management is also improved through the use of this technology, as it enables continuous tracking and analysis of employee actions. This allows for real-time feedback and insights, enabling managers to take data-driven decisions, as well as proactively address potential performance issues. Because employees, in turn, receive regular feedback, management can also foster a culture of continuous improvement and engagement.

Personalised learning experiences can be used to aid employee development and training, as automation supports this through adaptive learning platforms, which can be specifically tailored to deliver content that caters to individual needs and learning styles. In this way, HR is able to track progress, identify skill gaps and recommend courses or training programmes.

In addition, there are many complex and time-consuming HR tasks that can be simplified by the introduction of automation. Payroll and benefits administration, for example, can use such technology to ensure accurate and timely payroll processing, fewer errors and explicit compliance with local regulations.

HR can thus use such automated systems to constantly monitor regulatory changes, as well as update policies and procedures accordingly. Moreover, thanks to the audit trails and documentation provided by these solutions, compliance can be amply demonstrated during audits.

According to systems integrator BCX, it is essential, however, that HR managers do not rely on automation as a substitute for the human element – it must always be used as a tool to enhance it. Therefore, preserving the human touch, even as businesses strive to remain competitive and agile, is a critical component of leveraging automation correctly.

The technology is ideal when used for tasks that are repetitive and routine. However, those that require human judgment, empathy and creativity cannot be replicated by machines. Therefore, it should always be used to augment, rather than replace, human effort. This makes it vital to consistently adopt a human-centric approach to automation. Such an approach involves designing your organisation’s HR processes to leverage automation effectively, while ensuring the employee experience remains a top priority. BCX points out that in a South African context, where businesses face unique challenges and opportunities, the strategic integration of automation can drive significant benefits. In the end, maintaining a balance between automation and the human touch allows the technology to streamline processes, while HR professionals are free to tackle more strategic and impactful tasks. This, in turn, creates a workforce that is more engaged and motivated, while crafting a business that is more efficient, agile and effective.