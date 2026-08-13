Autonomous finance: Buzzword or breakthrough?

By automating routine, rules-based activities, finance professionals can focus on higher-value strategic work. (Image: Times 3 Technologies)

AI adoption in finance has surged to 59% in 2025, from 37% in 2023, highlighting the rapid shift towards more intelligent and automated finance operations (Gartner 2025 AI in Finance Survey).

This reflects growing pressure on finance leaders to deliver faster insights, stronger governance and better business decisions.

However, despite rapid advances in technology, many organisations still rely on fragmented systems, spreadsheets and manual processes that limit speed, visibility and decision-making. While still a trusted tool for many, spreadsheets were never designed to provide the speed, visibility and intelligence required in today's volatile business environment.

As a result, a new concept is gaining momentum in boardrooms and finance departments alike: autonomous finance.

"Autonomous finance is not about replacing finance professionals," says Stephen Howe, Director at Times 3 Technologies (T3T), a Sage financial software platinum partner, with 30 years of implementing business solutions successfully across numerous industries throughout Africa. "It's about using technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and modern enterprise systems to remove repetitive manual tasks and enable smarter, faster decision-making."

Stephen Howe, Director of Times 3 Technologies (T3T). (Image: Times 3 Technologies)

In practice, autonomous finance enables systems to automate activities such as transaction matching, reconciliations, anomaly detection, fraud-risk monitoring, cashflow monitoring and exception reporting. Rather than spending hours processing information, finance teams can focus on interpreting it and advising the business.

The timing is no coincidence.

South African businesses face growing pressure from economic uncertainty, rising costs, currency volatility, infrastructure constraints and geopolitical instability, making reactive finance increasingly unsustainable. "Historically, finance reported on the past," says Howe. "Today, businesses need real-time visibility into cashflow, performance and risk. Waiting until month-end is no longer enough.

"Many finance teams spend too much time gathering and validating data and not enough time analysing it," says Howe. "The real value comes from understanding what the information is telling you and what actions the business should take next."

This is where autonomous finance can deliver meaningful value.

By automating routine, rules-based activities, finance professionals can focus on higher-value strategic work. Instead of manually reconciling transactions, they can analyse profitability trends, identify operational inefficiencies, evaluate the impact of currency fluctuations, assess business unit performance and make more informed investment decisions.

Autonomous finance helps organisations identify their most profitable activities while uncovering cost-saving opportunities and operational inefficiencies. It enables finance teams to pinpoint profitability drivers, identify inefficiencies and uncover opportunities to improve margins.

Modern enterprise platforms increasingly make this possible by bringing financial, operational, procurement, inventory and sales data into a single environment. Once information is connected and accessible, intelligent automation can begin to generate insights that would previously have required significant manual effort.

Procurement costs, inventory levels, cashflow and business performance can be monitored in real-time, while automation helps identify anomalies, potential fraud and emerging risks before they escalate. However, Howe cautions against viewing autonomous finance as a silver bullet.

"There is a misconception that you can simply switch on AI and it will fix business problems," he says. "Its effectiveness depends on the quality of the data, processes and systems behind it. You can’t simply switch on AI and expect it to solve business problems," he says. "Poor data and inconsistent processes will always limit the outcome.”

Governance also remains critical. Financial accountability cannot be delegated to algorithms. Organisations still require human oversight, regulatory compliance, ethical governance and sound financial controls.

"AI can help identify anomalies and provide intelligence, but it doesn't make business decisions," Howe explains. "The responsibility for governance, compliance and financial stewardship remains firmly with leadership."

For organisations starting their autonomous finance journey, success depends as much on readiness as technology. Systems, processes and data must be fit for purpose.

Success also requires education and change management. Finance teams need to understand where AI adds value and where human judgment remains essential.

As economic pressures continue to mount, the organisations that succeed will be those that can adapt quickly while maintaining control and visibility.

Stronger visibility, integrated processes and intelligent automation enhance resilience and investor confidence in uncertain times. Organisations that delay modernisation risk falling behind more agile and informed competitors.

"Beneath the buzzword is a very real shift in how finance is evolving," Howe concludes. "Autonomous finance won't replace finance professionals. It will empower them to lead with greater insight, agility and confidence."