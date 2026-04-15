AutoTrader in AI push as fuel prices drive EV shift

AutoTrader CEO George Mienie. (Image supplied)

AutoTrader, a South African digital marketplace for buying and selling new and used vehicles, is sharpening its focus on artificial intelligence ( AI ), electric vehicles (EVs) and shifting market dynamics driven by Chinese automakers.

This, as it positions itself within the country’s evolving digital economy.

In an interview with ITWeb, AutoTrader CEO George Mienie said the company is closely watching investment flows into the country, particularly those tied to digital infrastructure and AI.

“Capital investment is often the precursor to talent acquisition, which, in turn, drives economic growth. AutoTrader is particularly interested in identifying organisations investing in South Africa and the specific talent that can be secured to bolster the digital economy,” he said.

The AutoTrader CEO was speaking after the recently concluded South African Investment Conference.

Mienie added that AI investment will be critical not just locally, but across the continent. “The company is also keen to observe artificial intelligence investments, given their potential to scale across the African continent. While South Africa may be considered a smaller global player, it remains one of the most significant economies in Africa.

“The primary objective is to understand the scale of investment directed towards the digital economy, with a focus on how local investors will support digital infrastructure, particularly AI.”

Intelligent strategy

This focus is already reflected in AutoTrader’s technology strategy, he noted. “AutoTrader launched AutoTrader Intelligence in November 2025 − an AI-powered platform built from over three decades of proprietary market data and developed entirely in-house by South African data scientists and engineers.

The platform uses AI to analyse vehicle data and market trends, enabling automated listing insights, personalised recommendations and improved lead generation for dealers.

He said the platform analyses live market trends, specifications, age, fuel type and engine size to automatically identify what makes a listing stand out, reducing manual comparison and enabling buyers to make faster, more confident decisions.

Mienie added that AI-driven personalisation matches buyers with relevant vehicles, accelerating the journey from browsing to purchase.

He noted that listings become more engaging, with key selling points automatically surfaced, resulting in higher-quality leads and quicker sales for dealers.

EV shift

At the same time, AutoTrader is seeing a notable change in consumer behaviour towards electric mobility. “Consumer demand is shifting from interest to intent, driven largely by high fuel prices.

“Diesel enquiries have dropped by 18% in four weeks, while battery electric vehicle (BEV) searches have surged by 45%. This reflects a structural shift, with South Africans increasingly ‘inflation-proofing’ their mobility choices.”

He noted that EVs are becoming more attractive on a cost basis. “EVs currently cost around 30% to 50% less per kilometre to run compared to internal combustion engine vehicles.”

However, supply is not keeping up with demand. “BEV listings have declined by 3%, even as demand rises – indicating a supply gap.

“Meanwhile, petrol and diesel vehicle stock levels are increasing, suggesting a surplus as consumers shift away from traditional fuel types.”

Chinese challenge

Alongside the EV transition, the competitive landscape is being reshaped by the rapid rise of Chinese car brands in South Africa, he revealed.

“The South African automotive market is entering a phase of ‘resilient maturation,’ where the traditional ‘Big Three’ brands are expanding into a more competitive field,” said Mienie.

“This shift is positive for the economy, driving local investment and maintaining competitive pricing.

“For consumers, it means greater choice and access to advanced technology. Chinese brands are rapidly redefining the digital-to-physical car-buying experience.”

He highlighted the growing dominance of value-driven offerings. “In 2025, around 66% of vehicles sold in South Africa were priced under R500 000, a segment dominated by brands like Chery and GWM, offering strong value propositions.

“These brands combine affordability with high-tech features, often delivering 80% of premium features at around 60% of the price. Supply chain advantages have also enabled Chinese manufacturers to meet demand more effectively than some legacy brands.

“Consumers are increasingly value-driven rather than brand-loyal, with a 19% year-on-year increase in online car-buying engagement, particularly around specification comparisons.”