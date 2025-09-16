Avast introduces pay-as-you-go billing for more flexibility.

Modern businesses require agility — the kind of flexibility that aligns with dynamic workflows, variable customer demands, and evolving IT environments. Recognising this, Avast has introduced Flexible Billing, an innovative pay-as-you-go billing for more flexibility model designed for Avast Business Hub partners and managed service providers (MSPs).

This new model, enabled and supported by Avert IT Distribution – Avast’s official distributor in Africa – redefines how cyber security services are billed and managed.

What is Flexible Billing?

Traditional licensing models often force businesses to overcommit – buying more licences than they need “just in case”. With Flexible Billing, that outdated approach is gone.

Instead, you only pay for what you use and only when you use it. Services are charged prorated daily, meaning if a device is inactive or a service is turned off, you pay nothing for that day.

Available for the following Avast Business products:

Avast Small Business Solutions : Essential, Premium, Ultimate

: Essential, Premium, Ultimate Patch Management

Cloud Backup

Premium Remote Control (single session and unlimited concurrent sessions)

This model is purpose-built for partners that manage multiple customer environments and require cost control, flexibility and scalability.

How it works

1. Daily prorated billing

Each active device is billed per day. If a device or service is inactive, it doesn’t count towards your bill.

2. Monthly invoices on credit

Approved partners receive consolidated monthly invoices, payable via EFT or agreed terms.

3. Activation through Avert IT Distribution

Flexible Billing isn’t turned on by default. To get started, contact Avert IT Distribution, Avast’s trusted distribution partner. Once activated, the feature becomes available in the Avast Business Hub under subscriptions.

4. Set usage caps and monitor billing

Partners can set usage limits per customer to avoid overspending, and generate detailed usage reports via Avast’s Order Management System (OMS).

Real-world use cases

MSPs with client churn or fluctuating device counts

You no longer need to overbuy licences in advance. You scale your spend in sync with your customers.

IT providers supporting seasonal businesses

Ideal for industries like hospitality, education or events that have high/low seasons and rotating device pools.

Remote-first businesses or project-based teams

If you're adding and removing endpoints frequently, daily billing helps optimise costs.

Start-ups or SMEs with tight budgets

Enables better cashflow and reduces the need for large upfront payments.

Why it matters: Key benefits

This is more than a payment model – it’s a modern business enabler.

Reduce waste and maximise ROI

Stop paying for licences that sit idle. Pay only when services are active.

Scale instantly, without friction

Add or remove endpoints as needed – perfect for onboarding or offboarding users.

Improve forecasting and budgeting

With usage-based monthly billing, partners can predict and manage cashflow more effectively.

Simplify subscription admin

Avoid tracking licence expirations or renewals. Billing adjusts automatically based on daily usage.

Align with client expectations

Today’s customers want flexibility. Now, MSPs can offer modern, usage-based models that meet demand – backed by Avast’s reliable security stack.

Why Avert IT Distribution?

Avert IT Distribution is more than a box-dropper – it is your strategic partner in building profitable cyber security practices.

As the official Avast distributor across Africa, Avert IT Distribution provides:

Fast onboarding and activation for Flexible Billing.

for Flexible Billing. One-on-one partner training to get you up and running.

to get you up and running. Pre-sales and post-sales support to help grow your revenue.

to help grow your revenue. Ongoing business development to support your client offerings.

to support your client offerings. Instant technical assistance via WhatsApp, live chat and phone.

Who should use flexible billing?

MSPs with variable workloads or dynamic client rosters.

Resellers that want to reduce upfront licensing commitments.

Businesses with seasonal hiring or short-term projects.

Partners seeking clearer, usage-based transparency for billing.

If your business needs to move fast, stay lean and offer flexible services, pay-as-you-go billing for more flexibility is the smart move.

Final thoughts

Avast’s Flexible Billing model is a game-changing shift in how cyber security services are consumed – and Avert IT Distribution is here to help you unlock its full value.

By enabling pay-as-you-go billing for more flexibility, Avast empowers MSPs to:

Stay competitive

Operate leaner

Improve client satisfaction

Scale without risk

Whether you're managing five clients or 500, Flexible Billing gives you the freedom to pay only for what’s needed – when it’s needed.

Get started today

E-mail: sales@avertitd.com

Johannesburg: (+27) 010 007 4430

Cape Town: (+27) 021 007 2655

WhatsApp and Live Chat available on avertitd.com

As your trusted cyber security distributor, Avert IT Distribution will assist with activation, onboarding and continuous support – ensuring you maximise both protection and profitability with Avast’s Flexible Billing.