AVeS Cyber Security brings Built-In Cyber Warranty Protection to the spotlight at ITWeb Security Summit

AVeS Cyber Security is a Silver Sponsor of the ITWeb Security Summit. (Image: AVeS Cyber Security)

Cyber security has become a board-level business issue, but many organisations are still left carrying the full operational and financial impact when cyber incidents occur. As threats become more complex, businesses need more than security tools. They need a partner that can help manage cyber risk with clear ownership, continuous oversight and a structured response model.

This will be one of the key conversations AVeS Cyber Security brings to ITWeb Security Summit, where the company will participate as a Silver Sponsor and showcase its Built-In Cyber Warranty Protection for qualifying managed services clients.

The message behind the offering is direct: AVeS Cyber Security takes accountability for cyber risk, from detection to response. This means helping clients move away from fragmented security implementation towards a fully managed cyber risk framework where critical security layers are deployed, monitored and actively managed.

AVeS Cyber Security’s Built-In Cyber Warranty Protection provides qualifying managed services clients with financial and services support in the event of qualifying cyber incidents. The warranty includes data breach protection of up to R5 million, cyber extortion protection of up to R2.5 million and IOT event protection of up to R1 million.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit took place in Cape Town on 25-26 May, and will take place in Johannesburg from 2-4 June. For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

The Cyber Warranty is designed to reinforce AVeS Cyber Security’s broader commitment to proactive risk management. Rather than treating cyber security as a once-off deployment or isolated technology purchase, the offering aligns prevention, detection and response within a managed security framework that supports operational continuity and financial resilience.

Qualification criteria apply. Cyber warranty protection is available where the client environment is fully integrated into AVeS Managed Cyber Risk services, including Microsoft 365 Tenant Security, Security Awareness Training, Managed Firewall Services, Managed Mail Security and Endpoint Security Protection. All required security layers must be deployed, monitored and actively managed by AVeS Cyber Security in accordance with agreed security baselines and best practice standards.

This model is particularly relevant for organisations attending ITWeb Security Summit, where cyber security leaders, business executives and technology decision-makers will be exploring how to strengthen resilience in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. For many organisations, the question is no longer only whether they can prevent an attack, but whether they are prepared to detect, respond and recover with the right level of support and accountability.

Through its Managed Cyber Risk services, AVeS Cyber Security brings together the security layers required to reduce exposure and improve readiness. These include Microsoft 365 tenant security, security awareness training, managed firewall services, managed mail security and endpoint security protection. Together, these controls create a more measurable and actively managed security environment.

“Cyber resilience should not end at detection,” says Charl Ueckermann, CEO of AVeS Cyber Security. “Organisations need a security model that combines prevention, monitoring, response and meaningful accountability. Our Built-In Cyber Warranty Protection gives qualifying clients an added layer of confidence because the controls are not only deployed; they are actively managed.”

AVeS Cyber Security’s presence at ITWeb Security Summit will provide an opportunity for attendees to engage with the team on how a managed, warranty-backed cyber risk model can help reduce exposure, improve response readiness and support business continuity.

The AVeS team will be available at the summit to discuss how organisations can unlock Built-In Cyber Warranty Protection through AVeS Managed Cyber Risk services.

About AVeS Cyber Security

AVeS Cyber Security is an IT governance and architectural services consultancy that helps businesses create a safer digital world. With more than 27 years of experience, over 500 clients and more than 50 strategic partners, AVeS delivers integrated cyber security, IT governance, IT infrastructure, managed services and people enablement solutions to organisations across Africa and the Middle East.

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 was held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026 and will be held at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.