AVeS Cyber Security offers free 30-day Cyber Awareness Training for unlimited users.

In response to the growing cyber threats and the critical need for enhanced security culture, AVeS Cyber Security is offering all clients a 30-day free Cyber Awareness Training with unlimited user access on the GoldPhish platform.

In an effort to help organisations strengthen their defences against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, AVeS Cyber Security, which positions itself as a leader in cyber security solutions, is proud to announce the launch of a comprehensive campaign offering 30 days of free Cyber Awareness Training for organisations of all sizes. This limited-time offer provides unlimited access to the GoldPhish training platform, enabling businesses to empower their teams with the tools and knowledge necessary to combat evolving cyber threats.

"Cyber security isn't just about technology – it's fundamentally about people. We recognise that the human element is both the most targeted and the most crucial in safeguarding organisations against cyber threats," said Isabel Adams, People Enablement Director at AVeS Cyber Security. "Through this initiative, we're committed to helping our clients build a robust security culture by offering them the opportunity to experience our GoldPhish training platform at no cost."

The campaign is designed to address the increasing prevalence of cyber attacks, particularly those that exploit human vulnerabilities such as phishing and social engineering. Organisations with a strong security culture have been shown to experience up to 52 times fewer risky behaviours among employees, significantly reducing the likelihood of security breaches.

"We know that fostering a strong security culture can dramatically decrease the risks associated with human error. Our goal with this campaign is to make it as easy as possible for organisations to start building that culture," Adams added. "By providing free, unlimited access to our training resources, we hope to equip businesses with the knowledge they need to protect themselves in an increasingly digital world."

The campaign features a comprehensive offering that provides 30 days of free access to the GoldPhish Cyber Awareness Training platform, allowing unlimited users to benefit from its robust resources. The training includes engaging and interactive modules that cover a wide range of cyber security topics, from phishing to secure behaviour, ensuring a thorough understanding of key security practices. To further strengthen employees' ability to identify and respond to threats, the campaign also includes real-world phishing simulations designed to test and reinforce their awareness and response strategies. Signing up for the training is made easy with immediate onboarding, where users are automatically enrolled in weekly training sessions, allowing organisations to seamlessly integrate this critical training into their operations.

Organisations interested in taking advantage of this offer can sign up through a dedicated web form, providing their company information and user details. Once registered, they will be automatically enrolled in the programme, with training beginning immediately.

"We believe that cyber security is a shared responsibility. This campaign is our way of contributing to the broader effort to create safer, more secure workplaces. By offering this free training, we're helping organisations turn their people into their strongest line of defence against cyber threats," Adams emphasised.

To learn more about the campaign and to sign up for the 30-day free Cyber Awareness Training, please visit https://aves.co.za/boost-your-cybersecurity-culture-30-days-free-training-for-unlimited-users/.