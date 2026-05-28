AVeS Cyber Security to champion safer digital transformation at ITWeb Security Summit

Creating a safer digital world. (Image: AVeS Cyber Security)

AVeS Cyber Security will participate as a Silver Sponsor at the ITWeb Security Summit, using the event as a platform to reinforce its commitment to creating a safer digital world for organisations navigating increasingly complex digital, operational and cyber risk environments.

As businesses continue to modernise their infrastructure, adopt cloud platforms, digitise operations and introduce AI-enabled productivity tools, cyber security can no longer be treated as a separate technical function. It has become a business-critical discipline that must be embedded into governance, technology strategy, infrastructure design, human behaviour and operational resilience.

AVeS Cyber Security supports this shift through an integrated approach that brings together IT governance, IT and ICS security, IT infrastructure services, managed IT services and people enablement. The company works with organisations to simplify decision-making, strengthen visibility, align cyber security controls to compliance requirements and build resilience across people, process and technology.

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 Now in its 21st year, ITWeb Security Summit is Africa’s premier cyber security event. Under the theme: “Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, the 2026 summit took place in Cape Town on 25-26 May, and will take place in Johannesburg from 2-4 June. For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

AVeS Cyber Sceurity is an IT governance and architectural services consultancy specialising in cyber risk management, with more than 27 years of experience, over 500 clients, more than 50 strategic partners and a team of 50 A-teamers serving organisations across Africa and the Middle East.

AVeS Cyber Security’s participation at ITWeb Security Summit reflects its belief that cyber-safe businesses are future-ready businesses. The company’s methodology combines technology, process, organisational culture and training awareness to help organisations move beyond reactive security practices and build sustainable cyber maturity.

Through its I&T Governance Services, AVeS Cyber Security helps organisations align cyber security with business priorities, policy development, risk management and compliance obligations. Its IT and ICS Security Services support organisations with capabilities such as threat detection and response, vulnerability and penetration testing, endpoint security, network and web security, mail hygiene, brand security, data loss prevention and incident response.

The company also places strong emphasis on people as a key part of organisational resilience. Its People Enablement Services are designed to reduce human-activated cyber risk through awareness training, human risk management and change management, helping organisations drive measurable behavioural change across the workforce.

“Creating a safer digital world is not only about deploying more security tools,” said Charl Ueckermann, CEO of AVeS Cyber Security. “It is about helping organisations govern cyber risk more effectively, make better decisions, empower their people and build digital environments that are resilient by design.”

At ITWeb Security Summit, AVeS Cyber Security will engage with business and technology leaders on how organisations can strengthen their cyber security posture through a more integrated, accountable and governance-led approach.

Organisations attending the summit are encouraged to connect with the AVeS Cyber Security team to explore how they can improve consistency, reduce risk, increase efficiency and build a more resilient digital future.

About AVeS Cyber Security

AVeS Cyber Security is an IT governance and architectural services consultancy that helps businesses create a safer digital world. With more than 27 years of experience, over 500 clients and more than 50 strategic partners, AVeS delivers integrated cyber security, IT governance, IT infrastructure, managed services and people enablement solutions to organisations across Africa and the Middle East.

About ITWeb Security Summit 2026

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 was held at Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town on 26 May 2026, and will take place at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg from 2-4 June 2026.

Themed: ‘Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap’, the 21st annual edition of Security Summit will continue in its tradition of bringing leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users together to delve into the specific threats and opportunities facing African CISOs, security specialists, GRC professionals and anyone else who is responsible for securing their organisation from cyber attacks.

Register today. Visit here for Cape Town or here for Johannesburg.