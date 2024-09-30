AVeS Cyber Security urges organisations to 'be the cyber hero' with KnowBe4 partnership for Cyber Awareness Month 2024

Be the cyber hero.

This collaboration offers companies free cyber security awareness training, practical resources and managed services aimed at protecting against the rising tide of cyber threats.

Running throughout October, the campaign will provide businesses with crucial tools to improve their cyber security posture. These include weekly cyber security tips delivered via e-mail, designed to provide practical insights on emerging threats and defensive strategies. AVeS Cyber Security is also offering educational materials, including posters and newsletters, to engage employees and raise awareness in the workplace. Additionally, participating organisations will gain exclusive access to "The Inside Man", an award-winning drama series that conveys vital security lessons in an engaging format.

AVeS Cyber Security’s People Enablement Director, Isabel Adams, stressed the importance of taking proactive steps in defending against cyber threats, which have grown increasingly sophisticated in recent years. "Our message this year is clear: Be the cyber hero. Cyber security awareness is no longer optional – it’s a necessity. The threats are real, but we’ve made it simple for businesses to train their teams, raise awareness and defend against social engineering. With our managed services, companies can leave the logistical challenges to us, allowing them to focus on building a culture of security."

With phishing and social engineering continuing to escalate, the campaign arrives at a critical time. Studies show that 94% of cyber attacks begin with phishing e-mails, and 85% of organisations have reported at least one successful phishing attempt within the past year. AVeS Cyber Security’s managed services enable businesses to concentrate on their core operations while ensuring employees are well-trained to defend against such threats. The managed services also simplify the deployment of phishing simulations and cyber security awareness training, removing the need for organisations to manage these efforts internally.

Adams further commented on the importance of long-term vigilance, noting: "Cyber threats don’t stop at the end of Cyber Awareness Month, and neither should your security efforts. We believe that continuous education is key to staying one step ahead of attackers and we are committed to supporting businesses beyond October with our comprehensive managed services."

KnowBe4, a global leader in cyber security awareness, plays a pivotal role in the campaign by providing world-class training solutions to organisations worldwide. KnowBe4’s platform is renowned for helping employees make smarter security decisions by offering intuitive security awareness training and simulated phishing tests. By partnering with KnowBe4, AVeS Cyber Security aims to equip organisations with the necessary tools to effectively combat phishing, social engineering and other online threats.

AVeS Cyber Security itself is a trusted partner to over 50 clients and manages more than 20 000 users, providing comprehensive managed services for phishing campaigns and security awareness training. By simplifying the implementation and management of these critical cyber security efforts, AVeS ensures that businesses can focus on their strategic objectives while staying secure.

Organisations looking to enhance their cyber security awareness and join the "be the cyber hero" campaign can take advantage of the free KnowBe4 Cyber Awareness Training offered throughout October. This is an opportunity for companies to equip their employees with the knowledge needed to protect against today’s most common cyber threats.

For more information or to join the campaign and be the cyber hero, visit https://aves.co.za/be-the-cyberhero-this-october/.