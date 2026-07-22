Aviation sector urges youth to pursue STEM careers to tackle skills shortage

More than 500 attendees visited the Nelson Mandela International Career Expo.

Defence and civil security company Saab Grintek Defence, in partnership with the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) and Lanseria International Airport, hosted the third annual Nelson Mandela International Career Expo recently to highlight opportunities in STEM-focused careers, including aviation, aerospace and defence sub-sectors.

The event, held at the Axis Aviation hangar at Lanseria International Airport, drew 500 learners from the Tshwane district, who took part in interactive exhibitions and information sessions with industry representatives.

“The aviation sector is experiencing growing demand for science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, highlighting the need to attract more young people into these fields to help grow South Africa's economy and create jobs for the future," said Nivan Moodley, VP and country manager for SA at Saab Grintek Defence.

Brenda Talazo, VP and head of resources and business enablement at Saab, said: "We need specialised skills in the aviation and defence sectors, and programmes like this help bridge the gap by exposing learners to the opportunities available and the skills the industry needs.

“Without embracing AI and emerging technologies, we will be left behind. That's why it is important to create career opportunities in STEM, particularly for artificial intelligence engineers who will help drive the industry's digital transformation,” she added.

Mbali Tshabalala, a student from Flavius Mareka High School, said the career expo changed her outlook on career choices available. “I walked into the expo as a confused and curious student, but I walked out as a motivated student and with many other career options to explore and to choose from.”