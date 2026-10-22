Awareness month is ending. Here's what actually changes behaviour after October

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On 31 October, Cybersecurity Awareness Month ends. The posters are eventually taken down, the quiz results filed and, for most organisations, the subject goes quiet until next October.

Hackers do not follow that calendar. Phishing e-mails arrive in November just as they do in October, and the weeks leading into the festive season are a particularly favourite time for scammers.

This press release is about what to do with the attention you have built this month, so that you can build on this momentum into November and beyond.

Why a one-month campaign never sticks

People forget most of what they learn unless they use it. A single burst of training, however well designed, fades quickly once the reminders stop and the day-to-day inbox takes over.

There is also a gap between knowing and doing. Most employees these days can tell you that phishing e-mails create urgency and ask for credentials. Far fewer notice when these e-mails are specially crafted.

Awareness Month is good in that it raises the profile of the topic and gets people thinking. However, what it cannot do alone is build the habit of pausing, checking and reporting under real pressure. That takes repetition.

What actually changes behaviour

Four things separate programmes that cultivate a culture of security from programmes that are designed only to tick a compliance box.

A simple plan for November

You do not need a big programme to keep the momentum going. You need a rhythm.

This is the kind of continuous cycle that Vigilance Signal is built to run for you. Simulations, in-the-moment coaching, short training modules and one-click reporting sit in one platform, so a small security or IT team can keep the programme going without a full-time trainer. It comes packed with ready-to-use content packs designed for the local context, and intelligent scheduling that automates the whole delivery rhythm. Best of all, you can have your entire workflow configured and running in under 15 minutes.

How to tell it's working

The click rate is the number everyone asks about first, and it is the least useful on its own. It swings with how hard a particular simulation was, so one month's result says little about the next. Three measures tell you more:

Report rate: The share of people who flag a suspicious e-mail. This should climb over time.

The share of people who flag a suspicious e-mail. This should climb over time. Time to report: How long it takes the first person to raise the alarm. Minutes matter in a real attack.

How long it takes the first person to raise the alarm. Minutes matter in a real attack. Repeat clickers: Whether the same people keep clicking. They need extra support, not punishment.

Track these month by month and you can show leadership a trend line instead of a one-off score.

Don't let November go quiet

Awareness Month did its job if people are talking about phishing. The next step is turning that conversation into a habit, and habits are built by repetition, not by a single campaign.

Start your November plan this week. Vigilance Signal can have a first phishing simulation in front of your team within 15 minutes. Book a demo to see how!