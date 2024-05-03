AWS acknowledges black-owned SME partners

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the winners of its 2024 Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP) Partner Awards at an event held on 2 May in Johannesburg.
AWS’ EEIP is an 18–24-month enablement and acceleration programme designed for South African black-owned SMEs that want to expand theirAWS practice.
The Awards acknowledge AWS partners who have delivered exceptional results during their tenure in the programme.
Chris Erasmus, country manager of AWS, said, “The awards were a significant occasion for us to take a moment to acknowledge and celebrate our outstanding partners who are part of the global community of 130 thousand AWS Partner Network members. These partners have grown from strength to strength, increasing their revenues at an average rate of 126%, while also creating jobs for youth in South Africa.”
Since2020, the AWS EEIP team has onboarded 27 lpocal partners.
2024 AWS EEIP Partner Award winners
Training and Certification: Awarded to partners who exceeded their certification requirements.
• Disraptor
• Batsamayi
• Pax Divitae
Innovation: Recognising partners who demonstrated innovation on behalf of their customers.
• Batsamayi
• One Linkage
AWS Specialisation Programme: Awarded to partners who earned specialisation based on technical expertise validated by AWS or third-party auditors.
• Reliance Cloud
• Cloudza
• Koedr
Partner Tier Progression: Recognising partners who were first to achieve Advanced tier on the Amazon Partner Network, in less than 18 months.
• Disraptor
• Batsamayi
• Pax Divitae
Software Path Validation: Awarded to partners who validated their software path.
• UmdokoInternet Solutions
Training Path Validation: Awarded to partners whovalidated their training path.
• ThinkTank
Social Impact: For partners contributing to social impact through the AWS YES4YOUTH programme by encouraging youth development and job creation.
• RelianceCloud
• Disraptor
• Solvyng
• Cloudza
• Batsamayi
Share