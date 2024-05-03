AWS acknowledges black-owned SME partners

AWS celebrates the winners of its 2024 Equity Equivalent Investment Programme Partner Awards.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the winners of its 2024 Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP) Partner Awards at an event held on 2 May in Johannesburg.

AWS’ EEIP is an 18–24-month enablement and acceleration programme designed for South African black-owned SMEs that want to expand theirAWS practice.

The Awards acknowledge AWS partners who have delivered exceptional results during their tenure in the programme.

Chris Erasmus, country manager of AWS, said, “The awards were a significant occasion for us to take a moment to acknowledge and celebrate our outstanding partners who are part of the global community of 130 thousand AWS Partner Network members. These partners have grown from strength to strength, increasing their revenues at an average rate of 126%, while also creating jobs for youth in South Africa.”

Since2020, the AWS EEIP team has onboarded 27 lpocal partners.

2024 AWS EEIP Partner Award winners

See also AWS: GenAI to usher in a new future of efficiency and service delivery

Training and Certification: Awarded to partners who exceeded their certification requirements.

• Disraptor

• Batsamayi

• Pax Divitae

Innovation: Recognising partners who demonstrated innovation on behalf of their customers.

• Batsamayi

• One Linkage

AWS Specialisation Programme: Awarded to partners who earned specialisation based on technical expertise validated by AWS or third-party auditors.

• Reliance Cloud

• Cloudza

• Koedr

Partner Tier Progression: Recognising partners who were first to achieve Advanced tier on the Amazon Partner Network, in less than 18 months.

• Disraptor

• Batsamayi

• Pax Divitae

Software Path Validation: Awarded to partners who validated their software path.

• UmdokoInternet Solutions

Training Path Validation: Awarded to partners whovalidated their training path.

• ThinkTank

Social Impact: For partners contributing to social impact through the AWS YES4YOUTH programme by encouraging youth development and job creation.

• RelianceCloud

• Disraptor

• Solvyng

• Cloudza

• Batsamayi