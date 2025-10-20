AWS hit by global outage

AWS is observing early signs of recovery for some impacted AWS services.

Cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services (AWS) has suffered a global outage that is affecting users.

Providing updates on the AWS Health Dashboard, the company says it is investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 region.

“This issue may also be affecting case creation through the AWS Support Centre or the Support API.

“We are actively engaged and working to both mitigate the issue and understand the root cause.”

In a later update, it confirms significant error rates for requests made to the DynamoDB endpoint in the US-EAST-1 region.

“This issue also affects other AWS services in the US-EAST-1 region. During this time, customers may be unable to create or update support cases. Engineers were immediately engaged and are actively working on both mitigating the issue and fully understanding the root cause. We will continue to provide updates as we have more information to share.”

The company later said it had identified a potential root cause for error rates for the DynamoDB APIs in the US-EAST-1 region.

“Based on our investigation, the issue appears to be related to DNS resolution of the DynamoDB API endpoint in US-EAST-1. We are working on multiple parallel paths to accelerate recovery. Global services or features that rely on US-EAST-1 endpoints, such as IAM updates and DynamoDB Global tables, may also be experiencing issues. We recommend customers continue to retry any failed requests.”

In the last update at the time of writing, AWS said: “We have applied initial mitigations and we are observing early signs of recovery for some impacted AWS Services. During this time, requests may continue to fail as we work toward full resolution.

“We recommend customers retry failed requests. While requests begin succeeding, there may be additional latency and some services will have a backlog of work to work through, which may take additional time to fully process.”