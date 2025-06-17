AWS invites start-ups to join 2025 GenAI accelerator

Selected start-ups will each receive up to $1 million in AWS credits, mentorship and access to AWS’s GenAI tools.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has opened applications for the 2025 cohort of its Generative AI Accelerator (GAIA) programme.

Now in its third instalment, the initiative is a global eight-week programme that supports start-ups building foundational generative AI (GenAI) technologies.

In a statement, AWS encourages start-ups working on large language models, fine-tuning platforms, AI infrastructure, or agentic workflows to apply.

“We are now at a stage where virtually all start-ups will be applying GenAI to their business in one shape or form,” says Jon Jones, VP and global head of start-ups at AWS.

“That’s why for this year's accelerator, we are honing our focus to support those start-ups developing the foundational technologies that will define what’s possible with AI.

“This year’s programme is part of our continued commitment to accelerate GenAI innovation around the world by providing ground-breaking start-ups with the credits, mentorship and visibility they need to scale with confidence.”

With GenAI tools now widely available, AWS says it is focused on supporting those start-ups that are developing GenAI technologies, including building models, infrastructure, fine-tuning tools and agentic workflows that will drive the next wave of innovation.

A total of 40 promising start-ups from around the world will be selected for this year’s programme, which kicks off on 13 October, at Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle, says the company.

The selected teams will each receive up to $1 million in AWS credits, technical guidance and mentorship, go-to-market support and access to AWS’s GenAI tech stack.

The programme offers virtual sessions between the in-person launch at Amazon in Seattle and conclusion of the programme at AWS re:Invent 2025.

According to the statement, prior AWS experience is not required, but those already building on AWS will benefit most from hands-on architecture guidance and marketplace enablement.

2024 GAIA participant, Simon Kohl, CEO and founder of Latent Labs, comments: “The AWS Generative AI Accelerator offered us a unique blend of technical depth and commercial reach, which was instrumental in accelerating our platform capabilities and market adoption.

“As a founder, you gain access to an ecosystem that understands both the demands of building cutting-edge AI systems and the importance of aligning those systems with real-world customer needs.”

Applications are open until 10 July, and the selected cohort will be announced on 24 September. Start-ups can apply here.