AWS seeks next wave of SA software innovators

AWS has sponsored the placement of over 100 unemployed youth through YES in tech roles with its EEIP partners.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) South Africa is inviting local cloud-native, black-owned software companies to apply for its Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP).

EEIPs are South African Department of Trade, Industry and Competition-approved initiatives, aimed at enabling and accelerating businesses that want to build their operations on AWS offerings and grow as partners in the Amazon Partner Network (APN).

According to a statement, the 18- to 24-month enablement and acceleration programme represents the culmination of AWS's seven-year R365 million commitment to fostering digital innovation and economic transformation in SA.

Launched in 2019, the EEIP committed to recruit and develop 47 SMEs into sustainable AWS partners. In the five years since its launch, 21 SMEs have graduated, with 10 achieving advanced APN tier status and 11 reaching the select APN tier.

Chris Erasmus, country manager of AWS SA, says: "EEIP and YES [the Youth Employment Service initiative] have created a robust pipeline for tech talent in SA. Our focused approach with carefully selected SMEs allows for intensive, tailored support that truly transforms businesses.

“We're partnering with entrepreneurs to build innovative companies that can compete globally and drive employment and economic growth. This long-term commitment is nurturing tech leaders who will shape our digital future, while creating sustainable employment and skills development for South African youth.”

AWS says the EEIP is structured to address some of the challenges faced by black-owned cloud tech entrepreneurs, by offering operational funding, technical training, business development resources and direct access to its partner network.

Through the company’s investment in the development and growth of its EEIP partners, these SMEs have continued to achieve milestones, it says. These include the development of AWS cloud skills, with nearly 500 partner certifications and over 1 000 accreditations earned by employees across the AWS EEIP partners to date, it adds.

AWS measures the success of EEIP partners across various dimensions, including skills development, revenue growth and market expansion.

Through focused training and certification, previously participating businesses have seen increases in revenue and profitability, while also expanding their market reach to compete on a global scale, notes AWS.

The EEIP extends beyond immediate business growth by incorporating the country’s YES private sector-led youth employment initiative.

AWS says since 2021, it has sponsored the placement of over 100 unemployed youth through YES in tech roles with its EEIP partners. At least 80% of the youth in this programme have been absorbed into permanent technical roles, which include solutions architects, data analysts, DevOps engineers and other cloud-related positions.

Applications are open until 4 December. For eligibility criteria, case studies and a programme guide, click here.