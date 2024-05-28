Axis partner receives Best Perimeter Solutions Project 2023 award

Jeff Greeff, iOCO SBT Business Development Manager (right) receiving the award from Marcel Bruyns, Axis Regional Sales Manager.

Axis Communications, a global CCTV manufacturer, recently hosted its Partner event, which took place in Johannesburg earlier this month. At this event, iOCO SBT (formerly NEXTEC SBT) received the Best Perimeter Solutions Project 2023 award. This award is a testament to iOCO's ability to design, build, execute and service these types of complex and integrated security projects.

iOCO SBT, an Axis Gold Partner, provides end-to-end safety and security solutions for CCTV, access control, fire detection/suppression, voice evacuation, building management systems as well as solutions for the workforce management vertical.

iOCO SBT’s Perimeter projects are implemented in gated communities, golf estates, commercial precincts and national key points. iOCO’s solutions offer thermal imagery with AI analytics that create a proactive ecosystem that provides early warning and deterrents, such as IP speakers and lights, which are operated from a local control room or managed offsite, thereby protecting assets and people.

Axis Communications, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Lund, Sweden, is the world's first IP camera manufacturer and the industry leader in video surveillance, the company says. It develops and supplies innovative network solutions that enhance security and business performance, employing around 4 000 people in more than 50 countries.

As an Axis Gold Partner, iOCO SBT benefits from the expertise and advanced technology provided by Axis, enabling iOCO to deliver top-tier security solutions to its clients.