Axiz, Hitachi Vantara forge strategic partnership to expand advanced digital infrastructure solutions across Africa

Brendan Tobin, Partner & Alliances Manager: Africa - Hitachi Vantara.

Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi (TSE: 6501), has announced a strategic alliance with Axiz, one of Africa’s premier IT distributors. The partnership enhances Hitachi Vantara’s channel-focused approach, expanding its reach through Axiz’s extensive network across South Africa and 22 African countries. The collaboration supports Hitachi Vantara’s goal of increasing channel-driven sales within the EMEA region, building on its current 76% and aiming to exceed 90% in the coming years.

The alliance underscores Hitachi Vantara’s commitment to empowering Axiz’s channel partners with advanced data solutions that support organisations in key sectors, such as finance, telecommunications, manufacturing and government. Through the collaboration, Hitachi Vantara’s partners and customers will gain improved access to sustainable, advanced technologies including Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) One solutions, data centre modernisation, hybrid cloud infrastructure and cloud services, enabling them to scale and innovate in Africa’s fast-growing digital economy.

“Our strategic partnership with Hitachi Vantara enables us to significantly expand our digital infrastructure offerings,” said Craig Brunsden, CEO of Axiz. “By combining our extensive distribution network with Hitachi Vantara’s industry-leading solutions, we can better support our channel partners in delivering modern, scalable and secure data solutions that address the unique needs of businesses across Africa.”

Gerald Painter, GM: Africa - Hitachi Vantara.

The partnership enhances the Axiz product portfolio, allowing its channel partners to leverage Hitachi Vantara’s extensive services capabilities, including data migration, managed services and consulting. These services will support partners in helping customers modernise and manage complex data environments more effectively.

Empowering partners with new opportunities

Hitachi Vantara and Axiz will offer training, certifications and incentives to enable Axiz’s channel partners to effectively integrate Hitachi Vantara’s solutions. These resources will equip partners to deliver tailored solutions to clients while maintaining Hitachi Vantara’s high service standards. Partner enablement programmes will focus on building deep technical knowledge in key solutions areas such as VSP One and Hitachi Vantara’s cloud offerings, allowing Axiz’s partners to address emerging customer needs and capitalise on growth opportunities within the infrastructure space.

Craig Brunsden, CEO - Axiz.

“With Axiz as a trusted partner, we can increase our footprint and strengthen our customer relationships in the region,” said Brendan Tobin, Hitachi Vantara’s channel and alliances lead for Africa. “This alliance not only extends our market reach but also reinforces our commitment to a channel-driven approach in Africa, empowering partners to deliver sustainable growth and greater value to their customers.”

Expanding market presence across key sectors

The partnership supports Hitachi Vantara’s strategic objective to solidify its presence in Africa by providing advanced data infrastructure solutions designed for high-impact sectors. By expanding access to VSP One, hybrid cloud solutions and Axiz’s extensive service operations, Hitachi Vantara and Axiz are positioned to help African businesses optimise their data environments, increase operational efficiency and foster digital innovation.

With a strong footprint in South Africa and a network spanning 22 additional African countries, Axiz is uniquely positioned to bring Hitachi Vantara’s innovative solutions to businesses of all sizes. The collaboration will focus on sectors poised for growth, particularly in markets where digital transformation initiatives are critical for competitiveness.

A partnership for growth and innovation

The partnership is designed to evolve with the market, offering ongoing partner programmes and engagement strategies aimed at fostering growth and adaptability. As Africa’s demand for digital transformation accelerates, the partnership seeks to equip local organisations with the infrastructure and expertise needed to navigate an increasingly data-centric business landscape.

For further information on the partnership and available solutions, please contact Axiz or Hitachi Vantara at their respective websites.