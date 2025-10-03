Axiz pens distribution agreement with Equinix

Sandile Dube, MD South Africa at Equinix.

Technology distributor Axiz has announced a distribution partnership with global digital infrastructure company Equinix to make Equinix’s data centre and interconnection solutions available in SA and Africa.

The partnership means businesses will gain access to colocation services at the Johannesburg IBX data centre, the Equinix Fabric software-defined interconnection service and the wider Equinix ecosystem of cloud providers, networks and enterprises.

Craig Brunsden, CEO of Axiz, said: “By partnering with Equinix, Axiz can now offer partners a straightforward route to reliable colocation and interconnection services, backed by global standards of performance and security.”

Increasing cloud adoption in SA is fuelling demand for these services, including data centres, to support cloud workloads and secure access to global platforms.

Sandile Dube, MD South Africa at Equinix, added: “Working with Axiz gives us the ability to reach businesses across Africa through an established channel network. Resellers and their customers will now have easier access to secure, sustainable and interconnected infrastructure, supported by both Equinix and Axiz’s expertise.”

Equinix added that the partnership will simplify engagement for resellers by removing barriers to entry and providing direct support from its channel team.

Carissa Singh, partner sales leader South Africa at Equinix, said Axiz’s channel footprint ensures that more businesses can benefit from Equinix’s services. “This collaboration makes it simpler for resellers to procure, build solutions and close deals quickly, while giving their customers access to the global digital platforms they need.”

Both companies said the partnership expands the availability of advanced infrastructure services in Africa, making it easier for local businesses to connect with global platforms and ecosystems.