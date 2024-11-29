B-Wise becomes app-based healthcare resource

The Department of Health makes healthcare access and information available for young people via an app.

The Department of Health (DOH) is reactivating its B-Wise platform as an app to provide adolescent- and youth-friendly health services and information.

The app will officially launch today in East London, Eastern Cape, according to the DOH.

“This exciting development reinforces our commitment to empowering young people with accessible, reliable, youth-centred appropriate health resources,” says the department.

Initially unveiled as a mobi-site in 2015, the new app can be downloaded via mobile phone and tablet from the App Store, with availability on other operating systems set for after the launch.

According to the health department, the B-Wise app has interactive tools for sexual and reproductive health and rights, promotion of health and wellness, education, and HIV and tuberculosis prevention.

B-Wise is an interactive digital platform developed by the department, in partnership with stakeholders, including the United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

The aim is to improve the uptake of health services among adolescents and young people in South Africa, especially HIV prevention, mental health, family planning, and contraceptive use to make informed choices about their sexual and reproductive health, states the DOH.

“Young people in South Africa continue to face barriers to healthcare access and information. The reactivation of B-Wise and the introduction of this innovative app address these challenges head-on, providing a digital space where youth can access life-saving health information and services without stigma or barriers.

“Together, we can ensure every young person has the tools they need to make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing.”