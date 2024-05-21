Baggage delays at OR Tambo Airport after network glitch

OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg suffered a network glitch, causing a luggage backup.

Passengers at OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg are struggling to collect their luggage as a result of a network glitch.

“Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) can confirm OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg is this morning (21 May) experiencing network-related challenges with its baggage sortation system in the domestic terminal,” says the company in a statement.

“As a result, bags checked into the facility are unable to be processed through the sortation system. We can confirm that our team of IT network technicians is actively engaged in resolving this matter promptly,” it adds.

OR Tambo International Airport is the busiest airport on the continent of Africa. According to ACSA, it has over 21 million passengers per annum and 110 286 arriving air traffic movements.

“ACSA would like to caution passengers that until a solution is implemented, we anticipate a delay in baggage processing. Until then, airport staff is currently processing bags manually, and management can confirm that operations have not been impacted.

“Travellers are, therefore, advised to factor these potential delays into their travel plans and are also advised to contact their airlines for further flight information and updates.

“ACSA would like to sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused,” says ACSA.