Balanced books come before AI, says Peresoft

The fundamentals of accounting have not shifted. (Image: Peresoft)

As the accounting software market grows more crowded and competitive, vendors are increasingly making bold claims in 2026 about what artificial intelligence can do for finance teams. Peresoft, the developer behind Cashbook for Sage 300, argues that the fundamentals of accounting have not shifted, and that no amount of AI can substitute for books that balance.

Peresoft has developed financial management software for Sage 300 for more than four decades, building a base of customers across Africa who depend on accurate reconciliation and reliable cash management. Founder and MD Bobby Perel says the current wave of AI marketing risks obscuring a basic point: businesses cannot improve what they cannot first measure correctly.

“There is a lot of noise in the market right now, and a lot of it is buzzwords,” says Perel. “What gives a client peace of mind is strong features and solid software that performs the same way every day. Consistent performance is worth more than any slogan, and balanced results matter first before a monthly analysis can be performed.”

The argument Perel makes is one of sequence. Once the groundwork is in place and the books balance, a business is well positioned to ask AI how to improve its practices, tighten its sales strategy or grow market share. However capable those tools become, accounting holds to a stricter test: every result must balance to the cent, and every figure must trace back to a verifiable source. That is the standard proven accounting systems are built to meet, and it does not soften because a tool is fashionable.

This is where Sage 300 and Peresoft Cashbook do the foundational work, Perel says. The system creates batches and produces totals that must balance back, and its audit trails allow any entry to be traced to its source by drilling in. That source can be the original supplier invoice or PDF, attached directly to the transaction, so an entry links straight to the paperwork behind it. When an auditor questions a figure, the supporting document is one click away.

Bank reconciliations are handled quickly, repetitive entries are allocated to the correct accounts every time and straightforward data entry creates a dependable base for accurate accounting results.

“Accounting is specific. The results have to balance and every figure has to trace back to something you can prove,” says Perel. “Once you have reached that level, you can start improving the business. Ask the AI how to sharpen your strategy and where to grow. But advice is only as good as the numbers under it, and if those numbers cannot be proven, none of it is built on anything solid.”

For Peresoft, the message to finance teams weighing up AI-driven tools is to get the foundation right first. Accurate, reconciled, auditable books are what make any higher-level analysis worth acting on, and after more than four decades in the market, that dependable base is what Peresoft’s software has been trusted to deliver.