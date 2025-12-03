Balancing AI, access for inclusive communication

Dr Lungile Binza, COO at SABC, Sandy McCowen, GM of content at MpumaKapa TV, and Khuselwa Rantjie, chief director of communications for the Eastern Cape Provincial Government.

Embracing artificial intelligence (AI) is essential to remain relevant, but must be balanced with the need for universal access and inclusion.

This was highlighted in a panel discussion on: ‘Digital storytelling and inclusive communication in the age of AI connectivity’ at the 20th annual ICT Summit in East London last week.

The discussion was moderated by Andile April, communication and stakeholder relations manager for the Coega Development Corporation, featuring insights from Khuselwa Rantjie, chief director of communications for the Eastern Cape Provincial Government (ECPG), Sandy McCowen, GM of content at MpumaKapa TV, and Dr Lungile Binza, COO at SABC.

Rantjie highlighted the communication challenge facing provincial government: while tasked with strategic co-ordination, it must balance the advent of AI and instant information dissemination with the needs of all citizens. She noted that in a province like the Eastern Cape, which still has grassroots pockets, communicators must ensure those reliant on traditional media have access to the same information.

“With AI and the growth of digital platforms, we have to ensure that communities still reliant on traditional media are not left behind in accessing information.”

She highlighted how her office has restructured traditional roles to better align with digital communication needs: “Over the past two years, we’ve converted some traditional positions to ensure we have the skills needed to develop new practices and platforms in-house.”

Rantjie noted the immediate advantage of AI in speeding up the content creation process, but acknowledged systemic issues like procurement that are likely to slow the pace of full-scale public sector AI adoption.

McCowen described how AI and digital platforms have significantly expanded MpumaKapa TV’s mandate. Formerly responsible for a single television channel, her role now spans digital publishing, social media platforms and on-demand services.

“A few years ago, I was just responsible for content on the TV platform, but today our work spans all digital and social media platforms. The cellphone has become the TV set, and the data bundle has become the TV licence.”

She noted the generational shift in media consumption: “Older audiences are still watching TV, but many younger viewers are moving online. We had to move with them.”

To address this, the station launched a mobile app, enabling audiences to watch shows anytime, while also expanding to YouTube and other digital platforms. Digital upskilling has become central, with reporters trained to produce news using smartphones and on-demand digital tools.

For the SABC, Binza said the mandate is to embrace new technology while remaining accessible to all South Africans in all the official languages.

“Broadcasting is one of the most disrupted industries in the world. AI and digital platforms are transforming content creation, but our responsibility is to our people – ensuring they access content in their own languages and reflect their cultures.”

He highlighted the SABC’s work to digitise its vast archives. “We are converting decades of drama, news and other content in all South African languages into digital formats. This ensures it can be consumed on modern platforms like SABC+, and preserved for future generations.”

Binza noted that community media is a vital partner in reaching remote audiences. “We always work alongside community media, because they can reach areas where we might not. Digitalising their content ensures wider access and strengthens engagement,” he added.