SA's Special Economic Zones pivot to digital transformation

Dr Chris Ettmayr, renewable energy and ICT sector manager at the East London Industrial Development Zone; Magama Makgamatho, chief knowledge and digital officer at Coega Development Corporation; and Baphelele Mhlaba, acting executive manager for economic development and sector support at the Eastern Cape Development Corporation.

SA’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs), historically viewed as industrial and export platforms, are increasingly being reframed as strategic assets for digital transformation. This shift formed the core of a panel discussion at the 20th annual ICT Summit, held at the East London International Convention Centre yesterday.

Every year, the summit convenes thought leaders, innovators and policymakers to exchange insights, showcase ICT solutions and catalyse partnerships for digital development.

The discussion explored how the SEZs can support national digitisation efforts, attract digital infrastructure investment and drive inclusive socio-economic growth.

“SEZs remain critical for socio-economic development. We are not just geographical areas, we are government tools designed to enable growth at regional, national and global levels,” said Magama Makgamatho, chief knowledge and digital officer at Coega Development Corporation.

Speaking on fostering collaboration, Makgamatho said: “We cannot do this alone, partnership and collaboration are important. To realise the ambitious goals of the digital era, partnership is the key capability and must be embraced. The old model of government funding needs to be replaced by dynamic collaborative action.”

She also noted that silo mentality is a development killer; but partnership with other public entities and the private sector can be the remedy. She added that if a specific digital enabler, like a high-capacity fibre cable, is needed for an area like the Eastern Cape, state entities must move beyond their individual mandates and work together to deliver the infrastructure collectively.

Speaking to ITWeb, she emphasised the need for SEZs to prioritise digital skills and jobs that are required for the future. She highlighted the importance of preparing citizens and the workforce.

She also highlighted emerging technologies that will have the biggest impact on SA’s development trajectory focusing on SEZs.

“Technology is evolving at a rapid pace. We are now looking at emerging technologies like the internet of things (IOT) to make sure we have smart SEZs at the centre of how we have to enable operations. Of course, AI has taken over, but we need to ask ourselves how to reposition AI for our SEZs to take advantage of these emerging technologies.”

Baphelele Mhlaba, acting executive manager for economic development and sector support at the Eastern Cape Development Corporation, said the ECDC’s industrial parks in Mthatha, Gcuwa, Dimbaza and Fort Jackson are uniquely positioned at the edge of township communities, placing them at the heart of the province’s future digital economy.

He highlighted that the next generation of digital industries must be built with ordinary township residents in mind, ensuring digital infrastructure is relevant, accessible and transformative. Mhlaba stressed that township economies must be viewed through an SEZ lens, where infrastructure investments in SEZs and industrial parks enable inclusive participation and meaningful economic opportunity.

Dr Chris Ettmayr, renewable energy and ICT sector manager at the East London Industrial Development Zone, spoke about the future of mobility, noting that autonomous vehicles offer a clear snapshot of how fast global technology is moving compared to SA’s current readiness.

He explained that while countries abroad are already testing self-driving systems on public roads, SA remains constrained by limited digital infrastructure, fragmented policy frameworks and a persistent shortage of specialised technical skills.

He argued that without engineers, data scientists and regulatory experts who understand advanced AI-driven systems, the country cannot realistically participate in or benefit from these emerging sectors. Highlighting this gap, he cautioned: “Even if autonomous vehicles arrive tomorrow, we simply don’t have the specialised skills or the regulatory environment to deploy them safely, and that’s the gap we urgently need to close.”

He added that autonomous mobility is just one example of why SA must invest in future-focused skills pipelines and co-ordinated national strategies to avoid falling behind in high-growth technological industries.



