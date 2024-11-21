'Soft' skills will take precedence in ICT, say tech pros

Professor Jean Greyling, head of the computer science department at Nelson Mandela University.

South Africa’s ICT sector of the future will place a premium on people who are logical, free-thinking and socially aware, and who are also able to work alongside emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI).

This is according to a group of ICT professionals who participated in a roundtable discussion on the first day of the 18 Annual ICT Summit, being held this week, in East London.

Kelly Bush, head of ICT, marketing and communication at Hudson Park Primary School, in East London, said in preparation for the job market, learners today need to be critical and discerning users of technology.

“We don’t know what is coming or exactly what future markets will be like…learners will have to take the time to understand technology and get perspective. The reality is that learners are already using AI and we need to give them a simple view of AI: what does it do, where does it source information from, as well as the social and ethical implications of AI.”

Professor Jean Greyling, moderator and head of the computer science department at Nelson Mandela University, said social skills collectively have been described as “the new superpower” and will be more sought-after than pure technology skill sets.

Jackson Tshabalala, engagement manager at career development organisation Leva Foundation, pointed out that AI is a tool built on frameworks that may not necessarily align with people’s thoughts and ideas.

“People must understand what the conversation is… someone needs to train LLMs [large language models]. What is your thinking as an African? LLMs have built-in native languages but does it understand local culture? Humans have a big role to play with AI as a tool and partner. Human skills must be drilled into LLMs and modules.”

The panel noted that AI will continue to impact the workplace, and people will have to learn to work with the technology, but it should not be perceived as a direct threat to their jobs.

“Yes, there is a fear of AI in terms of the future of work, a fear of the unknown,” said Pindi Gida, chief officer of human capital and corporate services at the South African Local Government Association.

“But we work in a constantly evolving and hybrid environment, and AI has a big role to play. Work teams must still be integrated and there is talent out there. Machines have taken over some jobs and, in some instances, have removed the human interface, but humans still play a role.”

Nico Claassen, chief operations officer at software firm Wirk, cited a US government study, which found that in 95% of cases, there was no job loss because of the application of AI in the workplace.

Greyling added that he had heard recently of the term “prompt engineer” – someone who used AI to create the words, instruments and voices for a song. He followed this up with a question on whether people should be replaced by AI.

Bush replied: “Will teachers still be relevant? If AI can replace teachers, they should be replaced. AI is used to help learners, has empowered them with the means to get easier access to information, to have information translated to help them understand better. Teachers can help learners to think about new ways to learn, how to leverage this technology to their own advantage.”

Claassen added that it was not necessary to fear AI. “Most people fear change, but just familiarise yourself with AI, learn to use it as a tool… if you resist, the tool will replace you.”

Greyling ended the session by noting that South Africa must use AI’s problem-solving potential.