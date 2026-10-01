Barracuda launches integrated e-mail protection for AI-era protection

Get complete coverage across the full e-mail security life cycle. (Image source: 123RF)

Barracuda e-mail protection is now available for both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, offering integrated e-mail protection (IEP) to defend against AI-era attacks.

The move comes as AI industrialises e-mail attacks and even weaponises mails after delivery, allowing them to clear delivery-time protection.

Ian Parker, Executive Manager Partnerships and Technology at information security distributor LOOPHOLD, says Barracuda’s new IEP is intelligent, easy to manage and offers complete coverage across the full e-mail security life cycle.

Barracuda IQ uses multi-model AI to analyse intent and identity behaviour and multi-modal content across over 100 global threat feeds. It continuously re-evaluates risk after delivery, catching threats that change, weaponise or evolve over time. This approach stops business e-mail compromise and socially engineered attacks that bypass built-in protections, filling security gaps left by native controls.

Barracuda reports that its agentic workflows include clawback that removes malicious e-mails across all mailboxes in real-time as threats evolve, account takeover response that retroactively reclassifies and identifies threats tied to confirmed account compromise, and triage that connects user reports to continuous AI model improvement. Together these dramatically limit blast radius and prevent spread across users and mailboxes.

Parker says: “With the new IEP, Barracuda is able to increase the detection rate, lower the false positives and then base that around a complete solution to remediate that risk out of everyone's inbox. Added to that is integration with Barracuda’s AI agent, Bailey, a digital assistant and explainability layer powered by Barracuda IQ. This provides users with guided, conversational insights to tell users in simple English terms what the problem was with a specific e-mail.”

“Barracuda IEP takes malicious AI detection to another level,” he says.

Barracuda IEP deploys quickly, remediates automatically, consolidates alerts in one view and scales with one-click bulk actions. Its API-first deployment connects to Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace with no mail exchange (MX) changes and is operational in minutes.

Featuring API integration with SIEM, SOAR and XDR platforms, IEP integrates with and enhances Microsoft 365 Defender, including Defender for Endpoint, to correlate signals, enhance threat detection and enable automated remediation across e-mail, identity and endpoint layers.

Barracuda IEP is available in South Africa via LOOPHOLD. https://www.loophold.com/technology-partners/barracuda-networks/