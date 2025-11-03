Bateleur brings Ostia No-Code API Ecosystem to SA

Sam Selmer-Olsen, Managing Director at Bateleur Software.

South African distributor Bateleur Software has partnered with international API ecosystem developers Ostia to bring Ostia’s new No-Code API Ecosystem (N-CAPIE) to South Africa.

Sam Selmer-Olsen, Managing Director at Bateleur Software, says N-CAPIE meets a growing need among Bateleur’s key target market – the financial sector – for an ecosystem to bring speed, simplicity and standardisation to the world of API development and integration.

Ostia notes that API usage is growing rapidly, largely driven by AI and digital ecosystems such as open banking. In 2024, there was an 800% increase in AI-related APIs compared to 2023, the company says.

N-CAPIE addresses challenges in API configuration by combining the speed, standardisation and simplicity of an internal developer platform (IDP) with no-code to simplify the configuration and deployment of API ecosystems and slash the time to create a baseline API implementation from weeks to just seconds.

N-CAPIE turns previously complex and error-prone workflows into fast, regulator-friendly processes. The ecosystem offers a faster way to create and continuously optimise API implementations and includes enterprise-ready model context protocol (MCP) tools, which allow AI agents to securely access external systems without complex integration projects.

Selmer-Olsen notes that MCP – an open source standard for connecting AI applications to external systems – is increasingly being adopted as a standardisation layer for AI applications. Ostia N-CAPIE MCP tools structure and govern AI agents’ workflows, enabling them to move beyond static conversation into verifiable, executable action with control, precision and auditability. N-CAPIE uses templates to ensure consistency of design and deployment across enterprise ecosystems. It also includes features like One-Click Promotion and supports the processing of all OpenAPI Specification documents.

Ostia adheres to the ISO 27001:2022 standard, aligns its security practices with the Center for Internet Security (CIS) Benchmarks, and also uses OAuth 2.0 to enhance security by providing a more secure and controlled way to grant and manage access to resources.

For Bateleur, which supports a number of leading banks, financial services and insurers in South Africa and neighbouring countries, Ostia N-CAPIE represents a new category of software in its financial services portfolio. However, Selmer-Olsen believes the N-CAPIE ecosystem and MCP tools have a large potential market beyond financial services: they will also enable local retailers, transport, logistics and government organisations to build digital ecosystems with time savings of up to 60%, and enable them to innovate with smaller teams.

Bateleur has partnered with Ostia for some years – previously distributing an Ostia sandbox and testing solution. “Ostia has a lengthy track record as a highly innovative organisation. N-CAPIE builds on what they've done before, because the new ecosystem includes a development sandbox – it's a whole ecosystem that you can use to build, test and productionise APIs more efficiently,” he says. Bateleur is currently developing its internal capacity to offer first-level support to N-CAPIE customers, and will also be backed by Ostia.

“We’re excited to be launching N-CAPIE in South Africa, where we see good opportunities for existing API users and for organisations that haven't yet set up such an API ecosystem. An advanced no-code ecosystem like N-CAPIE offers organisations a compelling alternative to doing it the hard way,” Selmer-Olsen concludes.