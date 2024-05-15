BBD unveils Cloud Retrospective 2024: Navigating the ins and outs of cloud computing

Gain in-depth insight into the evolving landscape of cloud computing.

BBD, an international software solutions provider, proudly announces the release of its comprehensive Cloud Retrospective 2024 report, offering an in-depth exploration into the evolving landscape of cloud computing and its impact on businesses worldwide.

In an era where the cloud has become a cornerstone of digital strategy, BBD's Cloud Retrospective 2024, which summarises a year’s worth of research and findings in the cloud space, also offers a pragmatic guide for businesses navigating the complexities of the cloud ecosystem, delving into the multifaceted dimensions of cloud adoption, migration, sustainability, digital transformation and security.

“This report is really a summation of BBD’s thinking in the cloud over the last year. In it, we aim to touch on every crucial aspect of the cloud, essentially simplifying what is often seen to be daunting and highly complex,” explains Werner de Jager, BBD’s Head of Managed Cloud Services.

Into the cloudscape and beyond

As a premier partner in cloud enablement services, BBD empowers businesses to thrive in the digital age. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, excellence and customer satisfaction, BBD delivers cutting-edge solutions that propel growth and success for their clients.

“At BBD, we take pride in our role as a premier partner in cloud enablement services. Our unparalleled expertise guides businesses towards success in the dynamic cloud landscape. From strategic planning to ongoing optimisation, we are dedicated to elevating operations and ensuring the reliability of cloud environments” says De Jager.

As a cloud-agnostic solutions provider, BBD leverages deep domain expertise and technical know-how to tailor solutions that best suit each client's unique environment, while a comprehensive suite of end-to-end software solutions and cloud services aligns with organisations' key business objectives.

