BCA partners with world leader in business analysis training

AssistKD services. (Image: BCA)

Business Change Academy (BCA) continues to expand its business analysis training reach through its strategic partnership with Assist Knowledge Development (AssistKD), a world leader in professional development for business analysts. This partnership makes internationally recognised training more accessible to individuals in South Africa and throughout Africa.

Since 2019, BCA has provided AssistKD-certified training through licensed courses, enabling professionals to obtain globally recognised certifications, such as the BCS International Diploma in Business Analysis. Business analysts in Africa have equal opportunities to advance their careers as their counterparts in the United Kingdom, Europe and other international markets.

Why this partnership matters

Many professionals in South Africa and Africa struggle to access high-quality business analysis training. Affordability, time zones and a lack of locally accredited providers make it difficult to gain internationally recognised certifications. BCA removes these barriers by delivering training virtually and in person, using AssistKD’s proven materials and expert trainers.

With more qualified people helping companies improve operations, develop better systems and make informed decisions, companies can grow and advance steadily. This training partnership will also allow more professionals to learn practical techniques that help businesses succeed.

What learners gain

BCA and AssistKD are committed to quality training. AssistKD guarantees that all training is engaging, practical and delivered by specialists. BCA upholds this same standard in South Africa and across the rest of Africa, facilitating local professionals in gaining expertise.

Access to internationally recognised BCS Business Analysis Diplomas and specialist certifications.

Training from experienced consultants with real-world expertise.

Interactive and practical learning that applies directly to the workplace.

A qualification that enhances career opportunities on a global scale.

A step towards global standards

By offering internationally accredited business analysis training, BCA and AssistKD help bridge the knowledge gap between Africa and the rest of the world. This means African professionals can now compete on an equal footing in global markets.

This partnership strengthens that commitment, ensuring learners in Africa can easily achieve world-class business analysis skills. Better-trained analysts also benefit businesses, leading to smarter decisions, stronger systems and improved operational efficiency.

