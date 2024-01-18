BCX and Brainstorm to host AI Enterprise Forum in Cape Town

BCX, in collaboration with ITWeb Brainstorm, will host an Enterprise Forum focused on tech innovation in business on 1 February in Cape Town.

Titled ‘From concept to global impact: The art of scaling innovation’, the event is targeted at C-level business leaders in the private sector. It will take place at the Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers.

With a primary focus on artificial intelligence (AI), the forum will provide a platform for delegates to discuss the evolving landscape of this emerging technology and the ethical considerations surrounding its adoption.

BCX says the Cape has been at the forefront of embracing AI and is the ideal location for the forum.

The agenda will cover several significant themes, including South Africa’s AI landscape, demystifying GenAI, and the legal framework of AI ethics.

Delegates will get an opportunity to hear:



Opening remarks from the Enterprise Forum chairman, Lungile Mginqi, group CIO at Sasol, and Siyabulela Mpahlwa, chief sales officer at BCX.

Nathan-Ross Adams, associate at Michalsons, who will provide an outline of the South African AI landscape.



Dino Bernicchi, AI strategy consultant, who will d emystify generative AI.

emystify generative AI. Tim Parle, chief director: digital economy, at the Western Cape Government, will share insights on how to replicate Cape Town's tech success in other parts of South Africa.

Dr Dirk Brand, independent legal consultant, senior lecturer at Stellenbosch University, will discuss legal frameworks aimed at regulating AI.

BCX and ITWeb Brainstorm have also scheduled a panel discussion on Cape Town’s tech titans, featuring Eimear Costigan, senior portfolio manager of technology at Wesgro, and Caitlin Nash, co-founder and managing partner of The Loudhailer.

ITWeb events director Lisa Lawlor says there has been a strong response from the market for this event. “AI is driving industries and business leaders are eager to understand how to harness the technology while steering clear of potential pitfalls. This event promises to be highly engaging, informative and relevant in the local business context. .

Click here for more information and to register.