BCX sponsors CISO of the Year, Rising AI Star at Wired4Women Awards 2026

Mpho Hlefana, Chief Marketing Officer, BCX.

BCX has renewed its endorsement of the CISO of the Year category at the 2026 Wired4Women Awards, marking the second year of the category and the third year of the awards overall.

In addition, BCX is proudly sponsoring the newly established Rising Star in AI and Data Innovation Award.

Quickly establishing itself as a trusted platform for showcasing women who are making a meaningful impact, the Wired4Women Awards also carry a responsibility of inclusion and inspiration, particularly for the next generation of young women entering the technology sector.

“BCX’s continued sponsorship of the CISO of the Year Award, as well as the Rising Star – AI and Data Innovation category, reflects our commitment to building strong, future-ready leadership across the technology sector,” says Mpho Hlefana, Chief Marketing Officer, BCX. “We believe in recognising excellence, potential and impact at every stage of the leadership journey.”

Awards’ focus and criteria

The CISO of the Year category focuses specifically on women who are leading the way in cyber security, risk management and digital resilience.

This award was introduced in 2025 in response to the growing importance of cyber security leadership, as more CISOs take on executive board roles and drive not only the protection of digital assets, but also influence overall organisational risk strategy.

Last year, the CISO of the Year Award was won by Sithembile Songo from Eskom, in recognition of her leadership, strategic vision and contribution over more than two decades in the industry.

Eligible nominees for the CISO of the Year category should demonstrate strong cyber security leadership, proactive risk management and compliance, as well as innovative approaches to addressing evolving security challenges.

The newly established Rising Star in AI and Data Innovation Award recognises young professionals (35 and younger) driving innovation in AI, data science, analytics or machine learning.

Nominees should demonstrate notable contributions to successful AI- or data-driven projects, as well as clear long-term career goals and aspirations.

Get involved – submit your nominations

“After a strong industry response in the first two years of the awards, we are once again calling on the ICT and academic communities in South Africa to help us honour exceptional female leaders, innovators and rising stars,” says Caryn Berman, business development director at ITWeb Brainstorm.

If you know an exceptional cyber security leader or rising star in the field of AI and data innovation, now’s your time to act.

All nominations must be in by 8 February. Don’t delay – submit your nomination(s) now: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/wired4women-awards-2026/nominations/index.html

Nominations close on 8 February 2026 at 23:59 (SAST).

Winners will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 16 April 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff.